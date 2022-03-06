AEW Tag Team Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon

First title match of the night and it's a confusing one as it's a three-way tag match with two people in the ring at once. Jungle Boy starts us off with Kyle O'Reilly and Kyle almost gets an early Juji Gatame before O'Reilly brings in Fish and they try to isolate Jungle Boy. Nick Jackson tags himself in for Fish and gets outwrestled by Jungle Boy who then brings Luchasaurus in who runs wild on all four of his opponents before Jungle Boy dives onto them on the outside. Fish has become the legal man against Jurassic Express and then Fish turns the tables on them, taking out Luchasaurus and bringing in the Bucks willingly to help beat down Jungle Boy. ReDRagon and the Bucks continue to work together till Kyle breaks up a pin attempt from Matt. Nick then does the same to Kyle and then it seems that the agreement is over as the Bucks tag themselves in. Jungle Boy runs crazy on O'Reilly and both Bucks but before he can make the tag, Fish takes Luchasaurus off the apron and then the Buck attack Jungle Boy and it takes Matt and Kyle arguing to allow Jungle Boy to finally get the tag to Luchasaurus who runs wild on everybody in his sights as he kicks both bucks and then Moonsaults onto ReDRagon.

The Bucks fight back and Luchasaurus deals with Matt but Nick hits a Destroyer on the big dinosaur and then waits for Matt to come back in for the BTE trigger only for Luchasaurus to Chokeslam both of them and then both of ReDRagon before he almost pins Matt with another Moonsault. Jungle Boy tags in and then Jurassic Express hit a Doomsday Device and Matt kicks out at two again! Jungle Boy goes to hit his back elbow but gets taken out and Jurassic Express finally come out when Fish blind tags in and then ReDragon & the Bucks fight it out with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus trying to get involved without a tag sporadically. Jungle Boy tags himself in from Matt and fights with O'Reilly who tags in Fish and then hit an assisted German Suplex to earn them a two count. Bobby takes him up to the top rope but Jungle Boy fights back and then so does Bobby who hits an Avalanche Exploder as Kyle tags himself in and drops a diving Knee and locks in a Knee Bar till Matt Jackson breaks it up. Once again, everyone gets involved again with big moves and all wipe each other out as it ends with Jungle Boy hitting a Shooting Star and Nick a 360 senton. O'Reilly uses the belt to take out Jungle Boy but he kicks out at two and then ReDRagon hit the High-Low and Luchasaurus has to break it up! Matt and Nick bring themselves in and take out Fish with Superkicks, and they take out Jungle Boy and Kyle with one move and look like they have it won as Jungle Boy eats a BTE trigger and then at the last second, O'Reilly breaks it up. The Bucks try for More Bang for your Buck but Jungle Boy comes back to life with a huge Hurricanrana from the top rope on Nick after vaulting off of Matt and then Jurassic Express hit the Thoracic Express to get the win, pinning Matt.

What. A. Match. I am exhausted after that. Truly spectacular.