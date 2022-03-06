WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Tag Team Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 06, 2022

Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon 

First title match of the night and it's a confusing one as it's a three-way tag match with two people in the ring at once. Jungle Boy starts us off with Kyle O'Reilly and Kyle almost gets an early Juji Gatame before O'Reilly brings in Fish and they try to isolate Jungle Boy. Nick Jackson tags himself in for Fish and gets outwrestled by Jungle Boy who then brings Luchasaurus in who runs wild on all four of his opponents before Jungle Boy dives onto them on the outside. Fish has become the legal man against Jurassic Express and then Fish turns the tables on them, taking out Luchasaurus and bringing in the Bucks willingly to help beat down Jungle Boy. ReDRagon and the Bucks continue to work together till Kyle breaks up a pin attempt from Matt. Nick then does the same to Kyle and then it seems that the agreement is over as the Bucks tag themselves in. Jungle Boy runs crazy on O'Reilly and both Bucks but before he can make the tag, Fish takes Luchasaurus off the apron and then the Buck attack Jungle Boy and it takes Matt and Kyle arguing to allow Jungle Boy to finally get the tag to Luchasaurus who runs wild on everybody in his sights as he kicks both bucks and then Moonsaults onto ReDRagon.

 

The Bucks fight back and Luchasaurus deals with Matt but Nick hits a Destroyer on the big dinosaur and then waits for Matt to come back in for the BTE trigger only for Luchasaurus to Chokeslam both of them and then both of ReDRagon before he almost pins Matt with another Moonsault. Jungle Boy tags in and then Jurassic Express hit a Doomsday Device and Matt kicks out at two again! Jungle Boy goes to hit his back elbow but gets taken out and Jurassic Express finally come out when Fish blind tags in and then ReDragon & the Bucks fight it out with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus trying to get involved without a tag sporadically. Jungle Boy tags himself in from Matt and fights with O'Reilly who tags in Fish and then hit an assisted German Suplex to earn them a two count. Bobby takes him up to the top rope but Jungle Boy fights back and then so does Bobby who hits an Avalanche Exploder as Kyle tags himself in and drops a diving Knee and locks in a Knee Bar till Matt Jackson breaks it up. Once again, everyone gets involved again with big moves and all wipe each other out as it ends with Jungle Boy hitting a Shooting Star and Nick a 360 senton. O'Reilly uses the belt to take out Jungle Boy but he kicks out at two and then ReDRagon hit the High-Low and Luchasaurus has to break it up! Matt and Nick bring themselves in and take out Fish with Superkicks, and they take out Jungle Boy and Kyle with one move and look like they have it won as Jungle Boy eats a BTE trigger and then at the last second, O'Reilly breaks it up. The Bucks try for More Bang for your Buck but Jungle Boy comes back to life with a huge Hurricanrana from the top rope on Nick after vaulting off of Matt and then Jurassic Express hit the Thoracic Express to get the win, pinning Matt. 

What. A. Match. I am exhausted after that. Truly spectacular. 


Mar 06
Dog Collar Match Results 
MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Malleus Maleficarum [...]
Mar 06
TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage 
The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti.  Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired[...]
Mar 06
Shane Strickland is All Elite
AEW announced a brand new signing at AEW Revolution tonight as Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. He came out to[...]
Mar 06
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Result from AEW Revolution 
Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity.  Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team [...]
Mar 06
AEW Tag Team Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 
Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon  First title match o[...]
Mar 06
Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho Result From AEW Revolution
We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ri[...]
Mar 06
AEW Revolution Buy In Results
It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally[...]
Mar 06
Ricochet Reveals He Was Half Blind For Most Of Intercontinental Championship Match
Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to thi[...]
Mar 06
Wardlow Admits He Felt "Taken Aback" By Departure Of Cody Rhodes
During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. [...]
Mar 06
Big E Compares His WWE Championship Run To Kofi Kingston's, What He Would Have Done Differently
Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. &ldquo[...]
Mar 06
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.[...]
Mar 06
Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways
It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that  deal was up at the end of February, [...]
Mar 06
CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022)
Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL.  The results are as f[...]
Mar 06
ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022)
ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The re[...]
Mar 06
Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon He "Wants To Bleed", That Led To Departure
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE f[...]
Mar 06
wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament: Night Two Results (3/5/2022)
Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deuts[...]
Mar 06
Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey's WWE Career To Kurt Angle
During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bel[...]
Mar 05
HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV
AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kr[...]
Mar 05
Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire so[...]
Mar 05
Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)
We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting t[...]
Mar 05
IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles Change Hands At Sacrifice
Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at ton[...]
Mar 05
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results - March 5, 2022
IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-sho[...]
Mar 05
Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)
A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is[...]
Mar 05
Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG
Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superst[...]
Mar 05
Shane Thorne Talks In Depth On Crocodile Dundee Gimmick, NJPW, NXT, Authors of Pain and more
Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. &ld[...]
