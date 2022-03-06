WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho Result From AEW Revolution

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 06, 2022

We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ring for his own entrance and they got off to a fiery start as Eddie drops Jericho on his head with a half and half suplex to start the match. Kingston refuses to let Jericho breathe as he follows up with a Neckbreaker but it didn't take long for Jericho to show his experience and fight back against Eddie. Jericho tries to target the eye of Kingston which has only just recovered and then both men exchange vicious chops in the middle of the ring for what seems like an eternity till Eddie gets his Machine Gun chops and a DDT for two. The match turns into a dirty fight as both men lay in vicious strikes whilst Jericho pokes Eddie in the eye and Eddie bites Jericho. Chris hits a Hurricanrana from the top rope for two and then Jericho exposes a turnbuckle to send Eddie into it but Kingston comes back with a Suplex Both men battle on the apron till Jericho suplexes Eddie to the floor.

They head back in the ring and Eddie throws a spinning backfist but Jericho dodges it to hit a German Suplex and takes over the match as he hits another one and follows it with a Lionsault for two. Eddie finally comes back with a big lariat before Jericho rolls Eddie into the Walls of Jericho and locks it in deep but Kingston makes the ropes. Jericho and Aubrey argue and that gives Eddie the chance to hit the Saito Suplex and he does it again before he finally hits the spinning backfist only for Chris to kick out. Jericho comes back with a Codebreaker for two after reversing a Northern Lights Bomb and then Jericho paintbrushes a floored Kingston and tells him to stay down before hitting yet another Codebreaker. He refuses to pin him though and calls for the Judas Effect but Eddie ducks it and hits two Spinning Backfists before he locks in the Stretch Plum and makes Chris Jericho tap out!

Eddie offers the handshake after the match and Jericho won't do it so leaves. What a way to start the PPV.


