WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Revolution Buy In Results

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 06, 2022

AEW Revolution Buy In Results

It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally stacked to the gills with incredible matches. But before we get to the main course, there's a little starter that AEW like to call the buy in and there are two intriguing match ups to whet your appetite. We have Excalibur & Tony Schiavone on commentary and here's what went down!

Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander via Pinfall (9:52)

Kris gets off to a good start, putting Leyla on her back twice to begin the match but Leyla kicks out Kris' arm when she goes for a Tijeras. The match heads to the outside and Leyla traps Kris' arm inbetween the ring steps and post and hits a drop kick onto the steps. They head back in the ring and Hirsch continues to attack the arm and trash talk until Statlander reverses into a Powerslam. Leyla hangs Statlander up in the tree of woe and hits some knees to the back before attacking the arm further and finishing up with a dropkick. Leyla continues to attack Kris until she botches a spingboard and Kris catches her before locking her in a Leg Scissors but Leyla turns it into Ground & Pound to escape and then when they end up exchanging strikes, Kris hits a Backbreaker to put Leyla down and she follows it with a head kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Hirsch lures Statlander into fighting her on the apron and after a great back and forth, Leyla takes Kris down with a Hurricanrana before hitting a running Knee as Kris rolls back in at 6. She hits a Back Suplex and then a German with a bridge for two before she transitions into the Juji Gatame and looks to win it only for Kris to make the ropes. Hirsch continues the attack in the corner but Kris catches a knee strike and follows with a strike before hoisting Leyla to the top rope with her and after a brief battle for position, Kris hits an Electric Chair and another Powerbomb for 2.9 and then Leyla rolls outside and grabs a weapon which she hits Kris with before hitting a Moonsault Press from the top rope to get the pin! Good way to start the show!

Don Callis Interview

Tony Schiavone introduces a special guest and Kenny Omega's music plays but we get Don Callis instead. Don tries to talk but the crowd cut him off but he manages to talk over them to tell them that they're the reason Kenny is injured now because they sucked the blood out of him. Don then says he's disgusted by the violence tonight and that's why he kept Kenny away. Callis then says he's very confident that Adam Cole will be the new champ tonight as a transitional champion till Kenny returns.

Hook defeated QT Marshall via Submission (4:58)

QT Marshall makes his entrance and the crowd chant at him like they did at Don but not as bad. QT then says he's going to show Hook what being cold hearted is all about. Taz has joined commentary and out comes his boy to beat down QT. No doubts about the result here but nobody cares about that, least of all me. Hook turns his back on QT and then turns to face him as the bell rings. Hook immediately sends QT to the mat with an Ankle Pick. QT tries to talk shit but then gets hit with a Seoi Nage before Hook just brutalises him in the corner with Body Shots and a Headbutt. QT tries to come back but eats a T-Bone Suplex and is then sent to the outside with a Clothesline. QT calls Hook out of the ring and Hook refuses so QT comes in and hits Hook with a cheap shot and tosses him to the outside. QT follows him and eats a Shoulder Capture Suplex on the floor before he's thrown back between the ropes only for QT to use another cheap tactic when Hook comes back into the ring too. QT hits a vertical Suplex and drops an elbow but Hook kicks out at one. QT tries to follow up but gets hit with a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for two and QT rakes the eye this time to get back in before he hits a Back Drop and then climbs up top. Hook knocks him off and hits an Overhead Throw before QT reverses the RedRum and goes for the Diamond Cutter. Hook avoids it then he takes out QT with the Redrum. Hook was sent.

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro & PAC) & Erick Redbeard via (17:22)

Both teams have some badass entrances although Alex Abrahantes still looks so out of place. Malakai starts off the match with PAC and Malakai hits a high kick to start before both men exchange kicks and PAC comes back with a huge Pump Kick. Malakai tags out to Buddy and PAC to Penta. Both men stare down and slow the match before Penta hits Zero Miedo chant but Buddy grabs the fingers and then has a good back and forth with Penta which culminates with Buddy stopping Penta's Tope Suicida before an excellent exchange which ends in a tie and then in comes Brody and Redbeard from the tag and we get an early Hoss Fight where both men stay on their feet and exchange shoulders before big bombs. The House of Black all attack before Buddy and Malakai take out PAC and Penta but Redbeard beats Brody back inside the ring before taking out Malakai and Buddy on the outside and then he tags back out to Penta. It's a mistake though as Brody takes over and hits a Cannonball before bringing in Malakai. Malakai attacks Penta with kicks before he brings in Buddy who lets Penta tag out to PAC and the bastard's kicks let him take over the match. He hits an uppercut in the corner and then has to fight off Malakai so Buddy counters with a DDT through the ropes.

Buddy brings in Brody who attacks with some huge chops before letting Malakai have his turn. Black grounds PAC and then his team distract the ref so they don't see PAC reach the ropes at first but he makes it back when the ref is paying attention. Malakai takes PAC to their corner and then brings Buddy back in. Matthews attacks with more kicks to a grounded opponent but PAC tries to fight back but the House of Black make a couple of tags to keep him isolated. PAC fights off Malakai and Buddy before he finally gets the tag to Penta who runs wild with Slingblades and Backstabbers before he hits a destroyer on Buddy but somehow Matthews kicks out. Redbeard comes in next and flattens Buddy with a Senton and then sends him outside but Black makes the blind tag before Redbeard hits a mad looking cutter for two. Black comes back with an eye rake and then we get the standard AEW multiman madness with everyone hitting their moves. PAC almost gets the win but he can't keep Brody down for three and then Erick and him go at it again until King hits a Death Valley Driver but is too exhausted to make the pin! King sends Redbeard outside and follows him with a Tope Suicida so while they recover outside, the other four men fight in the ring and PAC and Penta take over with PAC taking out Buddy with a dive and then we see Redbeard toss King into the Barricade. Malakai and Penta fight on the apron with both men reversing back and forth till Penta hits the Fear Factor but the legal man is Buddy so his pin doesn't count and then Buddy hits him with a Kerb Stomp for two. All 6 men are exhausted but Redbeard is still standing and he faces off with Black and Matthews and wins until Malakai hits his Back Heel Kick from nowhere and Redbeard manages to take it and goes to Chokeslam Black and Matthews only for Black to mist him and King hits a Piledriver before Malakai gets the pin.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #aewrevolution #revolution
https://wrestlr.me/74681/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 06
Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho Result From AEW Revolution
We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ri[...]
Mar 06 - We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ri[...]
Mar 06
AEW Revolution Buy In Results
It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally[...]
Mar 06 - It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally[...]
Mar 06
Ricochet Reveals He Was Half Blind For Most Of Intercontinental Championship Match
Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to thi[...]
Mar 06 - Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to thi[...]
Mar 06
Wardlow Admits He Felt "Taken Aback" By Departure Of Cody Rhodes
During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. [...]
Mar 06 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. [...]
Mar 06
Big E Compares His WWE Championship Run To Kofi Kingston's, What He Would Have Done Differently
Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. &ldquo[...]
Mar 06 - Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. &ldquo[...]
Mar 06
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.[...]
Mar 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.[...]
Mar 06
Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways
It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that  deal was up at the end of February, [...]
Mar 06 - It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that  deal was up at the end of February, [...]
Mar 06
CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022)
Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL.  The results are as f[...]
Mar 06 - Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL.  The results are as f[...]
Mar 06
ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022)
ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The re[...]
Mar 06 - ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The re[...]
Mar 06
Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon He "Wants To Bleed", That Led To Departure
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE f[...]
Mar 06 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE f[...]
Mar 06
wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament: Night Two Results (3/5/2022)
Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deuts[...]
Mar 06 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deuts[...]

Mar 06
Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey's WWE Career To Kurt Angle
During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bel[...]
Mar 06 - During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bel[...]
Mar 05
HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV
AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kr[...]
Mar 05 - AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kr[...]
Mar 05
Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire so[...]
Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire so[...]
Mar 05
Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)
We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting t[...]
Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting t[...]
Mar 05
IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles Change Hands At Sacrifice
Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at ton[...]
Mar 05 - Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at ton[...]
Mar 05
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results - March 5, 2022
IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-sho[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-sho[...]
Mar 05
Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)
A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is[...]
Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is[...]
Mar 05
Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG
Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superst[...]
Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superst[...]
Mar 05
Shane Thorne Talks In Depth On Crocodile Dundee Gimmick, NJPW, NXT, Authors of Pain and more
Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. &ld[...]
Mar 05 - Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. &ld[...]
Mar 05
New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influe[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influe[...]
Mar 05
WWE Live at Madison Square Garden Results - March 5, 2022
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: -&[...]
Mar 05 - WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: -&[...]
Mar 05
📸 PHOTOS: The First Control Your Narrative Event And There Are No Chairs!
The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in [...]
Mar 05 - The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in [...]
Mar 05
AEW Dark Tapings SPOILERS From Orlando
AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, [...]
Mar 05 - AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, [...]
Mar 05
Something Is Going Down At Tonight's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden
WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planne[...]
Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planne[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π