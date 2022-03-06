Big E Compares His WWE Championship Run To Kofi Kingston's, What He Would Have Done Differently

Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run.

“I think there are several things I would do differently. But like I said, my focus really is just on performing. I do the best I can. I wish it would have lasted longer and we would have had that period to produce more dynamic things. It’s difficult to latch on to a new champion when, within the first month, they have multiple losses on TV. We can go down this path, but I appreciate, genuinely, the people who support me and wanted better for me. I also want better for myself. I guess I’ll just leave it there.”

On if he got any advice from Kofi Kingston:

“I think the thing about Kofi is he’s not a guy who’s gonna pull you aside and lecture you, he leads by action. I was able to see the way he handled things with his title run and the way things ended. It’s interesting how our runs weren’t too drastically different. That falling off of a cliff feeling at the hands of one Brock Lesnar and then suddenly, it feels like you woke up a year prior and you’re back to doing what you were doing before. He’s a guy who handled it with grace. He’s a guy who didn’t complain, show up to work pouting. He’s a consummate professional and someone who always leads by example.”

On which WWE wrestler Big E believes has the best mic skills: