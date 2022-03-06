WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 06, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.

The results are as follows:

- Yuji Nagata def. Kosei Fujita

- BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, El Phantasmo & Gedo) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) & Tiger Mask

- Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH)

- BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

- New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Aaron Henare def. Yuto Nakashima

- New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Ryohei Oiwa

- New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Will Ospreay def. BUSHI

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #njpw
