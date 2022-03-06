Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways

It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling.

The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up to Sacrifice. The report states that IMPACT and Jake Something have not come to a deal to bring him back as of now.

The report claims that Something is “likely be welcomed back.” The report cited sources who stated that this “doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the two working together”, so it's possible you'll see Jake Something in IMPACT Wrestling again some day.