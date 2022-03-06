CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The results are as follows:

Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL.

Big E Compares His WWE Championship Run To Kofi Kingston's, What He Would Have Done Differently

Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. &ldquo[...] Mar 06 - Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. &ldquo[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.[...] Mar 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.[...]

Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways

It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, [...] Mar 06 - It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, [...]

ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022)

ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The re[...] Mar 06 - ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The re[...]

Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon He "Wants To Bleed", That Led To Departure

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE f[...] Mar 06 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE f[...]

wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament: Night Two Results (3/5/2022)

Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deuts[...] Mar 06 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deuts[...]

Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey's WWE Career To Kurt Angle

During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bel[...] Mar 06 - During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bel[...]

HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV

AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kr[...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kr[...]

Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire so[...] Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire so[...]

Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)

We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting t[...] Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting t[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles Change Hands At Sacrifice

Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at ton[...] Mar 05 - Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at ton[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results - March 5, 2022

IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-sho[...] Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-sho[...]

Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)

A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is[...] Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is[...]

Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG

Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superst[...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superst[...]

Shane Thorne Talks In Depth On Crocodile Dundee Gimmick, NJPW, NXT, Authors of Pain and more

Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. &ld[...] Mar 05 - Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. &ld[...]

New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influe[...] Mar 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influe[...]

WWE Live at Madison Square Garden Results - March 5, 2022

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: -&[...] Mar 05 - WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: -&[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The First Control Your Narrative Event And There Are No Chairs!

The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in [...] Mar 05 - The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in [...]

AEW Dark Tapings SPOILERS From Orlando

AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, [...] Mar 05 - AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, [...]

Something Is Going Down At Tonight's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planne[...] Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planne[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some AEW Stars Will Be Using Their "Who We Are" Songs As Entrance Themes

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I&r[...] Mar 05 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I&r[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls TNA World Title Series / Destination America Situation

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that [...] Mar 05 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that [...]

Brock Lesnar Considered Himself Retired After WrestleMania 2020

During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I though[...] Mar 05 - During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I though[...]