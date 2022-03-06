wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament: Night Two Results (3/5/2022)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
- 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final: Robert Dreissker def. Cara Noir
- wXw World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet: Bobby Gunns & Michael Knight def. Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus and Rott Und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) and Norman Harras & Sebastian Suave and Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto and Baby Allison & Vincent Heisenberg
- wXw Shotgun Title Lotterie: Ninja Mack def. Ace Romero to win the vacant title
- wXw World Tag Team Titles: Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze def. Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) (c) to win the titles.
- wXw Women's Title: Ava Everett def. Iva Kolasky (c) to win the title
- wXw Unified World Wrestling Title: Tristan Archer def. Axel Tischer (c) and Jurn Simmons and Levaniel
Mar 06 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. I still am very confused about the whole thing. It[...]
Mar 06 - Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. “I think there are several things I would do diffe[...]
Mar 06
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: - Yuji Nagata def[...]
Mar 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: - Yuji Nagata def[...]
Mar 06
Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up t[...]
Mar 06 - It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up t[...]
Mar 06
CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022) Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. The results are as follows: - Eli Perez def. AJZ - August Artois, [...]
Mar 06 - Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. The results are as follows: - Eli Perez def. AJZ - August Artois, [...]
Mar 06
ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022) ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - The Skulk (Adrian Alani[...]
Mar 06 - ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - The Skulk (Adrian Alani[...]
Mar 06 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results are as follows: - 16 Carat[...]
Mar 06 - During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed w[...]
Mar 05
HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]
Mar 05 - AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]
Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...]
Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...]
Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...]
Mar 05 - Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. “Our illustrious New Japan career that everyone[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influence) defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (The II[...]
Mar 05 - WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: - WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy [...]
Mar 05 - The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in Orlando, and Thursday with former WWE Superstars E[...]
Mar 05
AEW Dark Tapings SPOILERS From Orlando AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers: - Lee Johnson de[...]
Mar 05 - AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers: - Lee Johnson de[...]
Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...]
Mar 05 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...]