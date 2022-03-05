HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV

AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall.

It was recently announced during Friday's AEW Rampage that the House Of Black will take on Dark Triangle.

Here is the updated card for The Buy In:

- HOOK vs. QT Marshall

- House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard)

- Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch