At tonight's Sacrifice, Alexander returned took take out Moose who just defended the World Championship against Heath. Alexander had hin his hand a contract to face Moose in the Rebellion main event, as well as a new contract with IMPACT for a number of years.

Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreement with the company. It is not known how long Josh’s deal is but some sources are suggesting he is signed through until 2024 given that it is a "multi-year" deal.

Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract.

Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

