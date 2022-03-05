Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2022
Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract.
Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreement with the company. It is not known how long Josh’s deal is but some sources are suggesting he is signed through until 2024 given that it is a "multi-year" deal.
At tonight's Sacrifice, Alexander returned took take out Moose who just defended the World Championship against Heath. Alexander had hin his hand a contract to face Moose in the Rebellion main event, as well as a new contract with IMPACT for a number of years.
