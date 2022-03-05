New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

This is the first reign for The Influence.

Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influence) defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (The IInspiration) after Dashwood hit Lee with one of the Knockouts title belt.

» More News From This Feed

HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV

AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]

Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...] Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...]

Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)

We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...] Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles Change Hands At Sacrifice

Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event. Cl[...] Mar 05 - Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event. Cl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results - March 5, 2022

IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...] Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...]

Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)

A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...] Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...]

Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG

Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superstar Austin Theory! Austin Theory came down to the [...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superstar Austin Theory! Austin Theory came down to the [...]

Shane Thorne Talks In Depth On Crocodile Dundee Gimmick, NJPW, NXT, Authors of Pain and more

Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. “Our illustrious New Japan career that everyone[...] Mar 05 - Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. “Our illustrious New Japan career that everyone[...]

New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influence) defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (The II[...] Mar 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influence) defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (The II[...]

WWE Live at Madison Square Garden Results - March 5, 2022

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: - WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy [...] Mar 05 - WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: - WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy [...]

📸 PHOTOS: The First Control Your Narrative Event And There Are No Chairs!

The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in Orlando, and Thursday with former WWE Superstars E[...] Mar 05 - The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in Orlando, and Thursday with former WWE Superstars E[...]

AEW Dark Tapings SPOILERS From Orlando

AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers: - Lee Johnson de[...] Mar 05 - AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers: - Lee Johnson de[...]

Something Is Going Down At Tonight's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...] Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some AEW Stars Will Be Using Their "Who We Are" Songs As Entrance Themes

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wre[...] Mar 05 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wre[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls TNA World Title Series / Destination America Situation

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...] Mar 05 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...]

Brock Lesnar Considered Himself Retired After WrestleMania 2020

During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually re[...] Mar 05 - During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually re[...]

MLW To Create New Title Belt For Women’s Division

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that they are to introduce a new championship title soon for the women’s division. MLW posted the following announcement on their official website: [...] Mar 05 - Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that they are to introduce a new championship title soon for the women’s division. MLW posted the following announcement on their official website: [...]

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s Unknown Opponent For MSG Show

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title tonight against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Graden. During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Paul Heyman dis[...] Mar 05 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title tonight against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Graden. During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Paul Heyman dis[...]

Cody Rhodes' "Uncertain" For WWE Return, Reportedly Lost His Leverage

Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation. Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at Wres[...] Mar 05 - Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation. Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at Wres[...]

Brock Lesnar's Favorite Character On Friends Is Monica

Brock Lesnar recently sat down with The Michael Kay Show, where he spoke about not watching television often. "I'm not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn't catch t[...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently sat down with The Michael Kay Show, where he spoke about not watching television often. "I'm not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn't catch t[...]

Larry D Reveals Lessons Taught To Him By Tracy Smothers

Larry D was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the impact Tracy Smothers had on him. "Tracy Smothers is huge to me. I feel that Tracy Smothers taught me how to fire a crowd up, [...] Mar 05 - Larry D was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the impact Tracy Smothers had on him. "Tracy Smothers is huge to me. I feel that Tracy Smothers taught me how to fire a crowd up, [...]

Brock Lesnar Talks Giving Younger Talent Advice, Says A Lot Of People Are Too Lazy To Accomplish Their Dreams

Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling. "Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I ha[...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling. "Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I ha[...]

Keith Lee On Brock Lesnar: "That Guy Did More For Me In Four Seconds Than Anybody Can."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee spoke about the moment in the Royal Rumble when he came out and Brock Lesnar put him over by mouthing "big boy!" "He’s [Brock Lesnar] always[...] Mar 05 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee spoke about the moment in the Royal Rumble when he came out and Brock Lesnar put him over by mouthing "big boy!" "He’s [Brock Lesnar] always[...]

QT Marshall On The Rise Of Hook In AEW

QT Marshall was a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the rising phenomenon that is Hook in AEW. “It’s crazy if anyone says nothing is done by design, but that’[...] Mar 05 - QT Marshall was a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the rising phenomenon that is Hook in AEW. “It’s crazy if anyone says nothing is done by design, but that’[...]