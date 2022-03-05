📸 PHOTOS: The First Control Your Narrative Event And There Are No Chairs!

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jamie Stanley in the house, gets “Ryan Nemeth” yells, a “Dolph Ziggler” yell. But we know wrestling fans brains shuts off when they see a buff bleach blonde. Cute promo, says #CYN is pretend fight club with cosplayers #CYNOrlandopic.twitter.com/wugXhF3xOf
The guest is Austin Aries. Loud “Austin Aries” chants. Oof. They do a bit where he refuses a coca-cola cause he doesn’t put poison in his body. Says he’s with CYN cause his whole career he’s tried to be different and sometimes it means people will hate you. #CYN#CYNOrlandohttps://t.co/zOtVHWPnnVpic.twitter.com/yAo0sPUc6l
HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]
Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...]
Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...]
Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...]
Mar 05 - Shane Haste, formerly Shane Thorne in WWE, was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about working for NJPW. “Our illustrious New Japan career that everyone[...]
Mar 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Sacrifice event, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (The Influence) defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (The II[...]
Mar 05 - WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event. Check out all the results below: - WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy [...]
Mar 05 - The first Control Your Narrative (CYN) is currently being held tonight. “CYN: Awakening” is taking place at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in Orlando, and Thursday with former WWE Superstars E[...]
AEW Dark Tapings SPOILERS From Orlando AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers: - Lee Johnson de[...]
Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...]
Mar 05 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...]
Mar 05 - During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually re[...]
MLW To Create New Title Belt For Women’s Division Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that they are to introduce a new championship title soon for the women’s division. MLW posted the following announcement on their official website:
[...]
Mar 05 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title tonight against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Graden. During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Paul Heyman dis[...]
Mar 05 - Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation. Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at Wres[...]
Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently sat down with The Michael Kay Show, where he spoke about not watching television often. "I'm not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn't catch t[...]
Mar 05 - Larry D was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the impact Tracy Smothers had on him. "Tracy Smothers is huge to me. I feel that Tracy Smothers taught me how to fire a crowd up, [...]
Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling. "Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I ha[...]
Mar 05 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee spoke about the moment in the Royal Rumble when he came out and Brock Lesnar put him over by mouthing "big boy!" "He’s [Brock Lesnar] always[...]
QT Marshall On The Rise Of Hook In AEW QT Marshall was a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the rising phenomenon that is Hook in AEW. “It’s crazy if anyone says nothing is done by design, but that’[...]
Wrestling Open Results (3/3) Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode nine of its Wrestling Open series on March 3rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts on IWTV. The results are as follows: Wrestling Open Results (3[...]
