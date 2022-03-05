Something Is Going Down At Tonight's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City.

The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter, to "keep an eye on the Garden tonight."

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against an unnamed opponent and that opponent has yet to be revealed. Additionally, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship on tonight’s show against an unnamed opponent.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that "The plan at this point is to professionally film the Lesnar match, so the idea is that there will be something storyline related coming out of the match."