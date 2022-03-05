Cody Rhodes' "Uncertain" For WWE Return, Reportedly Lost His Leverage

Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation.

Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting on Twitter that there has been a "Definite change in Cody/WWE status. Creative was told last night."

He followed up on the F4W messageboard posting, "Creative was told last night a change in Cody status from sure thing to uncertain."

F4W reporter Ryan Fredrick, added some context, saying "It’s pretty obvious he got a big offer from WWE when his deal was up, the announcement came he was leaving AEW and the original offer he got was tore up and he was offered less to the point where he might not even go. Pure Vince play there. Cody lost his leverage when the leaving AEW announcement was made."