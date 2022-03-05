Larry D Reveals Lessons Taught To Him By Tracy Smothers

"One thing that I love about Tracy Smothers is that he tried to watch every match on the card. I tried to always, always say, ‘Hey, don’t do this. There’s no need for that,’ or ‘Hey, you should do this next time.’ He was always helpful. So I try to do a little bit of that myself. Probably not as good as old Tracy, but I try my very best."

"Tracy Smothers is huge to me. I feel that Tracy Smothers taught me how to fire a crowd up, how to piss them off and how to cool them down, I guess you could say. I got to grow up watching Tracy Smothers in Georgetown. So from there I watched him on WCW, ECW and Smokey Mountain. Even better is that I got to share a locker room with him and share a ring with him and get to know him as a person. He would always pass advice on."

Larry D was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the impact Tracy Smothers had on him.

Something Is Going Down At Tonight's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...] Mar 05 - WWE is planning to drop something big at tonight's Madison Square Garden event in New York City. The company is reportedly keeping what it has planned a secret with @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some AEW Stars Will Be Using Their "Who We Are" Songs As Entrance Themes

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wre[...] Mar 05 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke about wrestlers wanting to use their "Who We Are" songs as their entrance music. “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wre[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls TNA World Title Series / Destination America Situation

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...] Mar 05 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled taping the TNA World Title Series. “Yeah, they were putting that in the can, if they had [a TV deal]. They weren&rs[...]

Brock Lesnar Considered Himself Retired After WrestleMania 2020

During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually re[...] Mar 05 - During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about considering himself retired back in 2020. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually re[...]

MLW To Create New Title Belt For Women’s Division

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that they are to introduce a new championship title soon for the women’s division. MLW posted the following announcement on their official website: [...] Mar 05 - Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that they are to introduce a new championship title soon for the women’s division. MLW posted the following announcement on their official website: [...]

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s Unknown Opponent For MSG Show

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title tonight against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Graden. During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Paul Heyman dis[...] Mar 05 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title tonight against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Graden. During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Paul Heyman dis[...]

Cody Rhodes' "Uncertain" For WWE Return, Reportedly Lost His Leverage

Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation. Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at Wres[...] Mar 05 - Cody Rhodes returning to WWE appears to have become a confusing situation. Some sources are suggesting that talks between the two sides have gone quiet while others report he is set to appear at Wres[...]

Brock Lesnar's Favorite Character On Friends Is Monica

Brock Lesnar recently sat down with The Michael Kay Show, where he spoke about not watching television often. "I'm not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn't catch t[...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently sat down with The Michael Kay Show, where he spoke about not watching television often. "I'm not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn't catch t[...]

Brock Lesnar Talks Giving Younger Talent Advice, Says A Lot Of People Are Too Lazy To Accomplish Their Dreams

Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling. "Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I ha[...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling. "Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I ha[...]

Keith Lee On Brock Lesnar: "That Guy Did More For Me In Four Seconds Than Anybody Can."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee spoke about the moment in the Royal Rumble when he came out and Brock Lesnar put him over by mouthing "big boy!" "He’s [Brock Lesnar] always[...] Mar 05 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee spoke about the moment in the Royal Rumble when he came out and Brock Lesnar put him over by mouthing "big boy!" "He’s [Brock Lesnar] always[...]

QT Marshall On The Rise Of Hook In AEW

QT Marshall was a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the rising phenomenon that is Hook in AEW. “It’s crazy if anyone says nothing is done by design, but that’[...] Mar 05 - QT Marshall was a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the rising phenomenon that is Hook in AEW. “It’s crazy if anyone says nothing is done by design, but that’[...]

Wrestling Open Results (3/3)

Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode nine of its Wrestling Open series on March 3rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts on IWTV. The results are as follows: Wrestling Open Results (3[...] Mar 05 - Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode nine of its Wrestling Open series on March 3rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts on IWTV. The results are as follows: Wrestling Open Results (3[...]

The Authors of Pain Reveal How Partnership With Paul Ellering Came About

The Authors of Pain were recently a guest on Ango, where Rezar spoke about getting teamed up with Paul Ellering in WWE. “Actually from what we know is that Hunter brought Paul Ellering in to [...] Mar 05 - The Authors of Pain were recently a guest on Ango, where Rezar spoke about getting teamed up with Paul Ellering in WWE. “Actually from what we know is that Hunter brought Paul Ellering in to [...]

Eric Bischoff Thinks It's Too Soon To Put AEW World Championship On Adam Cole

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Adam Cole and "Hangman" Adam Page, where Bischoff gave his opinion on whether or not [...] Mar 05 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Adam Cole and "Hangman" Adam Page, where Bischoff gave his opinion on whether or not [...]

WWE and 2K Announce "Match Made In Heaven" Contest

WWE and 2K have put out the following press release: MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN Overview Enter to win the WWE themed wedding of your dreams for you and your tag team partner at WrestleMania 38 weekend,[...] Mar 05 - WWE and 2K have put out the following press release: MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN Overview Enter to win the WWE themed wedding of your dreams for you and your tag team partner at WrestleMania 38 weekend,[...]

Ricky Starks Wants Paul Heyman As His Manager

Ricky Starks was recently a guest on Josh Martinez' Superstar Crossover Show, where he spoke about Paul Heyman. “Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also[...] Mar 05 - Ricky Starks was recently a guest on Josh Martinez' Superstar Crossover Show, where he spoke about Paul Heyman. “Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also[...]

Arn Anderson Names His #1 Wrestler Of 2021, Comeback Of The Year

Arn Anderson was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he would name as the #1 wrestler of 2021. “I like everybody in that category. I’m glad Roman finally got to [...] Mar 05 - Arn Anderson was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he would name as the #1 wrestler of 2021. “I like everybody in that category. I’m glad Roman finally got to [...]

WWE Files Trademark On 'Eliza Alexander'

On February 28th, WWE filed to trademark Eliza Alexander with the USPTO. The registration is intended to cover the category of 'entertainment services.' The filing reads: Mark For: ELIZA ALEXANDE[...] Mar 05 - On February 28th, WWE filed to trademark Eliza Alexander with the USPTO. The registration is intended to cover the category of 'entertainment services.' The filing reads: Mark For: ELIZA ALEXANDE[...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 4 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and we're in for a treat this week as it's the final hour before Revolution on Sunday. We have 4 matches booked f[...] Mar 04 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and we're in for a treat this week as it's the final hour before Revolution on Sunday. We have 4 matches booked f[...]

Former WWE Superstar Appears On AEW Rampage

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) made his AEW Rampage debut tonight on TNT. Redbeard was the replacement for the injured Rey Fenix and teamed with Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Alex Abrahan[...] Mar 04 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) made his AEW Rampage debut tonight on TNT. Redbeard was the replacement for the injured Rey Fenix and teamed with Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Alex Abrahan[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - March 4, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 4, 2022): FTX Arena - Miami, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opening Backstage Comments: Paul Heyman[...] Mar 04 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 4, 2022): FTX Arena - Miami, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opening Backstage Comments: Paul Heyman[...]

Ricochet Captures WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is Ricochet’s first run with the Intercontinental Title. Ricochet captured the title when Johnny Knoxville came to the ring and[...] Mar 04 - Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is Ricochet’s first run with the Intercontinental Title. Ricochet captured the title when Johnny Knoxville came to the ring and[...]

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee now has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38. Austin Theory came to the ring during tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Theory said that he goes whenever Mr. McMahon goes and he sa[...] Mar 04 - Pat McAfee now has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38. Austin Theory came to the ring during tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Theory said that he goes whenever Mr. McMahon goes and he sa[...]