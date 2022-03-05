Brock Lesnar Talks Giving Younger Talent Advice, Says A Lot Of People Are Too Lazy To Accomplish Their Dreams

Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling.

"Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don't like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don't put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . Some of these young kids nowadays, they're so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don't know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn't just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don't. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you're just playing to the fans on the internet."

