Brock Lesnar Talks Giving Younger Talent Advice, Says A Lot Of People Are Too Lazy To Accomplish Their Dreams
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 05, 2022
Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, where he spoke about giving younger talent advice in wrestling.
"Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don't like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don't put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . Some of these young kids nowadays, they're so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don't know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn't just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don't. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you're just playing to the fans on the internet."
Lesnar replied to detractors who say he only has the position he has because of his look:
"I think when I put my mind to something I become totally invested. Think about this: I grew up in West South Dakota and started wrestling when I was 5 years old. All I ever wanted to become was a champion. I became a champion wrestler. I wanted to play in the NFL. I did that. I wanted to fight. I became the UFC heavyweight champion. I wanted to farm. I wanted to be a butcher. I wanted to do all these things. When I put my mind to whatever I want to do, I get it done. And that's consistency . . . I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows. If you followed me around for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. And the people that get ahead and are successful -- like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee -- are just go-getting [expletive] that refuse the answer "no." And that's what's lacking in this world. I think there's a lot of laziness."
"They can come up with all kinds of [expletive] excuses if they want to. That's easy to do. But get out there and do something with yourself. Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can't figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That's just what I do . . . I'll be 45 and I look as good as I do. And I feel good, you know? Get off your lazy [expletive] and go do something with yourself, instead of taking your handout check."