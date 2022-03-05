Eric Bischoff Thinks It's Too Soon To Put AEW World Championship On Adam Cole

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Adam Cole and "Hangman" Adam Page, where Bischoff gave his opinion on whether or not he believes Adam Cole should win the AEW World Championship.

“No disrespect to Adam because I think he’s a cool guy and a great talent, I just think it’s premature. I just don’t think it’s there yet. If I was Adam Cole, I’d say, ‘Maybe not now, Tony.’ Let’s talk about it in six months or a year. I just don’t think he’s over enough [with the mainstream]. Again, if I was Adam’s agent or business manager, I would just tell him, ‘Man, be patient. Don’t do it now.’ Because here’s the risk. He gets that opportunity, and Tony Khan decides, ‘This is my guy, let’s put it on him.’ If it doesn’t work, then you’re a failed champion. Guess what? It’ll be a long time before you get it again. If I’m Adam Cole, I’d rather keep building my equity, make the audience want to see me get that position and opportunity, and make them demand it. Make the audience want it more than Adam does. If I’m Adam Cole, I want the audience to want it more for me than I do. That’s when you do it because then you’re probably gonna be pretty successful. Even though you have a percentage of the audience that’s going ‘yay Adam,’ two months from now, they’ll be going ‘give us somebody else.’ That’s the appetite of the hardcore audience. If I’m him, I don’t want that title right now.”

On the criticism of Cole's size: