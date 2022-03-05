WWE and 2K Announce "Match Made In Heaven" Contest

WWE and 2K have put out the following press release:

MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Overview

Enter to win the WWE themed wedding of your dreams for you and your tag team partner at WrestleMania 38 weekend, brought to you by WWE 2K22, IT HITS DIFFERENT.

Are you and your tag team partner the ULTIMATE WWE fan?! If so, tell us why you deserve to win an all expenses paid WWE themed DREAM WEDDING for you and your partner plus 4 guests at Wrestlemania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX on April 2, 2022. Additional prizing details are provided below under ‘PRIZING’.

Submissions: Contest begins at 12:00:01 am Pacific Time (“PT”) on March 3, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 pm PT on March 14, 2022.

Finalist Voting: After the submissions period, 2 finalists will be selected and up for audience vote via Twitter Polls found at WWE2K Twitter (@wwegames) at 12:00:01 am PT on March 23, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 pm PT on March 23, 2022.

Prizing will be provided to a final winning couple and runner up couple (see additional prizing details below).

How to Enter

To enter:

– Create a 30 – 90 second, unique video around why you and your partner deserve to win.

– Use the hashtags #WWE2K22, #MatchMadeInHeaven, and #contest

– Post your video as a reply comment on WWE2K’s Contest Tweet on Twitter or post on your Instagram channel (with hashtags)

– WWE 2K Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwegames/

– WWE 2K Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwegames

Voting Criteria (How We’ll Rate Submissions)

– Overall Creativity

– Originality

– Showcasing a Passion for the WWE and Wrestling Fan Culture

– Showcasing Personality through Humor, Sentimentality or Charm

– Final Execution and Polish of Video

– Compelling storytelling

Submission Guidelines: (see full rules for additional details)

– The Submission must be in a format compatible with Twitter or Instagram (as applicable).

– The Submission must be at least 30 seconds in length but no longer than 90 seconds in length.

– The Submission must be well lit, in focus, featuring clear audio, and without technical glitches or corruption which would make the Video unintelligible.

– The Submission should only feature the Eligible Couple (whether the focus point or in the background) or third parties with appropriate consent as set forth in these Official Rules.

Content Restrictions: (see full rules for additional details)

– The Submission must not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including, but not limited to, copyright, moral rights, trademark, privacy, publicity or any other intellectual property rights.

– The Submission must not disparage Sponsor, the Contest Parties, or any other person or party.

– The Submission must not contain brand names or trademarks of any entity other than the Contest IP, which entrant has a limited license to use for the sole purpose of creating a Submission in this Contest. For example, entrants should not be wearing any third party-branded gear and should not reference any third party Superstars or shows, including, but not limited to, AEW (All Elite Wresting).

– The Submission must not contain footage, images, sounds, or artwork not created by entrant or owned by Sponsor.

– The Submission must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous.

– The Submission must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where Submission is created.

– The Submission must be consistent with the image and values of Sponsor and be consistent with and satisfy the purpose of the Contest.

Prizing

Runner Up Couple:

– (2) Tickets to a future WWE live event

– (2) WWE Backpack

– (2) Wrestlemania T-Shirt

– (6) WWE Pins: Hollywood Hogan, Earn the Day, Edge

– (2) nWo Water Bottle

– (2) nWo Jacket

– (1) Alexa Bliss Throw Blanket

– (1) John Cena Throw Blanket

– (2) Rey Poster

Winning Couple:

– (1) Final Couple Winner

– Flight & Hotel to WrestleMania

– (2) Business/First Class tickets for the winning couple

– (1) Hotel (Honeymoon suite/penthouse) – 4 nights

– (1) Airport transport – taxi to hotel

– (1) Transportation to and from event (limo)

– 2K to produce a WWE Themed Wedding at Wrestlemania

– Photographer, videographer, audio/music, decor, production and lighting provided

– WWE Themed Wedding Reception

– Wedding Cake

– Opportunity to integrate legend appearances/ pop bys

– Commemorative gift bags for 6 total guests (couple + 4 guests)

– 6 WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition

– (4) Guests of winner’s choice

– 4 Economy tickets for guests

– (Up to 4) Hotel Rooms – 4 nights, standard room

– (6) Wrestlemania Tickets

– (6) Fan Axxess Tickets. 1x session that aligns with the activation

– (1) 3 Month Peacock Subscription

– (2) Custom Title Belts

– Wrestlemania Merch for Wedding Party (6 people)

– (6) WWE Backpack

– (6) Wrestlemania T-Shirt

– (6) WWE Pins: Hollywood Hogan, Earn the Day, Edge

– (6) nWo Water Bottle

– (6) nWo Jacket

– (6) Rey Poster

Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sponsored by 2K Games, Inc. Ends on 3/14/22. Open to couples who are looking to be married or are married and want to participate in a wedding/recommitment celebration and are legal residents of 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+ and age of majority. Grand prize is a wedding celebration and not an official wedding or marriage ceremony. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules and prize description, go to https://wwe.2k.com/match-made-in-heaven-full-rules/.