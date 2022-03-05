Ricky Starks Wants Paul Heyman As His Manager
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 05, 2022
Ricky Starks was recently a guest on Josh Martinez' Superstar Crossover Show, where he spoke about Paul Heyman.
“Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also a good start here.” “But you know what it is, you know what I actually really like about Paul, is the fact that this dude worked his way up from one of the most famous clubs in New York as a photographer to where he is now.”
“I admittedly, and selfishly, would have loved to have the chance to work with him. Because I know the benefits of working with somebody like Paul, even from the stories of my friends that used to work with him. Just knowing that he sees only the positives and how to accentuate that.”
Starks continued.
“Bro, I am like a piece of clay right now.” “Could you imagine if Paul Heyman got his hands on me? I would be freakin’ unstoppable. I’m already on my way to being on stage. What I’m saying is I would have been there a lot quicker. So the personal situation with Paul Heyman is the fact that — what a missed opportunity between me and him, don’t you think?”
