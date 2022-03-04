WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Results (March 4 2022)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 04, 2022

AEW Rampage Results (March 4 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and we're in for a treat this week as it's the final hour before Revolution on Sunday. We have 4 matches booked for tonight including a TNT title match so let's not waste any time. Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks are on commentary live from Orlando, Florida so let's get straight to the wrestling!

Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade El Idolo & Darby Allin via Pinfall (13:12) to retain the TNT Championship

We are starting off with that TNT title match too with all three men in the ring and announced by Justin Roberts to open the show. The bell rings and neither man wants to make the first move or mistake but Darby and Sammy stand together to start off and Andrade bails out of the ring. Sammy and Darby try to chase him down and they end up isolating him and double teaming him until Darby almost gets the win with a Code Red that Sammy has to break up. Sammy and Darby begin to wrestle between themselves with Andrade on the outside now and Sammy hits his Corkscrew Dropkick to gain the upper hand. Sammy takes Darby to the top rope for a Superplex and Darby fights back so Sammy hits a rising Knee and then a big Enzuigiri. He goes back for the Superplex and Andrade intercepts with a Tower of Terror Powerbomb! Wow! Andrade then tries to pin Sammy but takes too long as Sammy kicks out at two. El Idolo hangs Allin over the top rope before whipping him with a belt as we go to break.

Andrade uses the belt on Sammy Guevara and then hangs Darby up on the top rope and drops Sammy on the barricade on the outside. He takes Sammy back into the ring and then gives Darby a quick kick to the midsection before giving Sammy one of them too. He postures to the crowd as we return and Andrade grabs Sammy and hits the Three Amigos on him with the third tossing Sammy into the turnbuckles. Darby makes his feet and attacks Andrade till El Idolo scoops Allin up for a Backbreaker. Both Sammy and Darby are down and Andrade goes for a Moonsault and Sammy and Darby avoid the first one but Andrade flips into another to get a two on Sammy before he gets a two on Darby too. All three men groggily make their feet and exchange shots and it takes Sammy and Darby working together to take Andrade down but he comes back into it as soon as Darby stops Sammy's cutter by pushing him to the outside. Andrade hits a Body Slam on Darby before climbing to the top once again but Darby stops him to crotch him up top and Darby whips Andrade with his belt and Darby puts Andrade in the tree of woe. Darby goes to take out a recovering Sammy and spills to the outside as Sammy hits a Coast to Coast on Andrade to avoid him! Andrade rolls out and Darby comes in and tries to hit Sammy with a dive so Sammy jumps to the top rope to avoid and Darby hits Andrade instead!

Sammy and Darby go back and forth with some quick near falls and excellent technical wrestling until Andrade comes back in, kicks Darby and Sammy before hitting a huge Brillante Driver on Sammy for two which Darby splits up. Darby goes to work on Andrade with a Stunner and then Sammy takes him down and hits a GTH. Darby tosses Sammy out of the ring and then he hits a Coffin Drop on Andrade and goes for the pin only for Sammy to hit a huge Senton from the top to break Darby's pin and he pins Andrade instead to get the victory. What a match and what a way to start the show!

Sammy tries to talk to Darby post-match but he leaves and casts doubt on whether they can work together in their match on Sunday.

Death Triangle Promo

What the actual fuck does Alex Abrahantes look like! He calls out the House of Black for a match on Sunday with him being involved... Or at least he suggests it. When the House of Black respond and come out, Alex unveils Erick Redbeard as their secret weapon and Redbeard clears the ring of the security that rushes to separate them. He even gets some shots in on the House of Black before PAC and Penta also get involved and Penta breaks an arm.

Scorpio Sky & Dan Lambert Promo

Dan Lambert chats shit on AEW before he announces that Scorpio has a TNT title match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite next Wednesday and also Paige Van Zant will sign for AEW on Sunday.

Keith Lee defeated JD Drake via Pinfall (6:53)

Keith Lee makes his entrance; Hobbs has joined Starks at commentary but not on it. JD Drake is waiting for Lee in the ring and the bell rings with the crowd loudly basking in the glory of Keith. JD and Keith start off with chops but pretty soon it's Lee on top and he pounces JD Drake out of the ring to send us to break. Lee and Drake go at it out of the ring and Lee drops JD with double chops. They go at it again and this time Drake gets dropped with a headbutt. Lee bounces Drake's head off the timekeeper's table before he hits more huge chops on Drake and the crowd beg for one more. He obliges and the second is even louder than the first, echoing around the arena.

JD manages to get Keith down when they both re-enter the ring and maintains that dominance until we return from break when Keith fires back with some body shots and withstands a Drake lariat to hit a Headbutt. Drake fights back again to hit a Cannonball and then hits a Moonsault. Lee kicks out at one with authority before grabbing Drake and taking him up top before catching a Drake crossbody and hoisting him up for a huge Powerslam to get the win.

The Wingmen attack Keith after the bell and he takes them all out on his own, hitting a huge Spirit Bomb on Cezar Bononi and tossing Peter Avalon into the other three on the outside. Team Taz (Starks and Hobbs) says they're going to attack but they hesitate and then Orange Cassidy makes the casual save.

CM Punk Promo

We're backstage with Punk on Wednesday, blood everywhere. Punk says that few people know what he's going to be like after being in that much pain and feeling that alive. He says Max might know but if not, he finds out Sunday that CM Punk is the master and knows who the fuck he is. He says Max may call him PG Punk but he's not ready for the real CM Punk that he's now unleashed because he's still the same guy MJF grew up idolising. Punk says MJF's mother won't recognise him after Revolution because Punk is going to become a monster to fight the monsters of the world because Punk is better than him. What a promo.

Jade Cargill Interview

Tony Schiavone interviews Jade and Mark Sterling who tells us that Tay can't touch Jade until 48 hours before the match and then Anna interrupts him so Tay can hit Jade with a kick because we're within 48 hours of the match. Great lawyer.

Serena Deeb defeated Leila Grey via Submission (0:59) in the Professor's 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

Grey rolls out to burn time as soon as the bell rings and plays cat and mouse with Serena till she gets caught and thrown onto the floor outside. Deeb takes her back in the ring and hits a Neckbreaker over the middle rope before Grey taps out to a simple front chancery.

Deeb isn't done though and she locks in the Serenity Lock after the bell till Hikaru Shida makes the save with her Kendo Stick and beats the shit out of Serena. Shida looks incredible.

Eddie Kingston interview

Eddie sells the PPV and asks Schiavone why he's there. He calls out the locker room for "pissing on kayfabe's grave" and then he tells Jericho he's getting embarrassed at the PPV.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Ethan Page says that Scorpio winning the match last Face of the Revolution match and Ethan making his debut in it at Revolution 2021 gives him an advantage but he wants to prove he was the big signing that night, not Christian. Christian says that he made the ladder match famous and he'll be winning tonight and then winning on Sunday so if Scorpio wins the title on Wednesday, Christian can make him a transitional champ. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event!

Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page via Pinfall (8:57) to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match vs Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks & Orange Cassidy

Both men start with a lock up and Ethan is the stronger man, backing Christian up but Cage flips him in the corner and then Ethan does the same as both men deliver strikes. Cage comes back with a diving uppercut and then sends Page to the outside before hitting him with a Baseball Dropkick to send us to break for the final time tonight. Page comes back with an eye poke before he tosses Christian into the barricade and rolls back in the ring for a count out win. Christian makes it at 9 with ease but Ethan attacks him again as soon as he does with some big strikes. Ethan sends Christian back to the outside and Christian climbs under the ring and out the other side to surprise Ethan with a roll up for two. Ethan soon comes back on the offensive though, beating Christian down in the corner. Cage fires back a few shots from the top rope but Page hits the Iconoclasm and a Delayed Vertical Suplex which he holds for at least 20 seconds and even does it one handed. Ethan poses instead of going for the pin though.

We return as Christian fires out of a bear hug with elbows but Ethan sends him outside and Christian ends up hitting a DDT on the floor out there. They head back in the ring and Christian fires in shots from above in the corner before hitting a beautiful roll up for two. Cage hits a reverse DDT for two and then Ethan explodes from nowhere with a crisp Cutter for a two of his own. Christian comes back before getting a two with a Diving Headbutt from the top rope. Cage sets up for the Spear but Page hits a Shoulder Tackle instead for two and looks for the Ego's edge but Christian counters with the Spear for two. Christian calls for the Killswitch but Ethan tosses him into the ring post to stop it before he goes for the Ego's Edge once more only for Cage to slip out and hit the Killswitch to get the big win.

Jurassic Express emerge to celebrate with Christian and then the Young Bucks and ReDRagon come to ringside. They briefly steal the belts, one for each team and Kyle plays the air guitar until Luchasaurus snatches the belts back and Jungle Boy takes all four of them out with a dive to close the show.

Full steam ahead to Sunday. See you then or follow me on twitter @Knapphausen. Adios!


