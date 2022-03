Former WWE Superstar Appears On AEW Rampage

#DeathTriangle have evened out the playing field against #HouseOfBlack with @ErickRedBeard ! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/tVbvkSt3AR

The House of Black goes up against Penta, Redbeard, and PAC this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

Redbeard took out the security as House of Black ran to the back.

Redbeard was the replacement for the injured Rey Fenix and teamed with Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Alex Abrahantes in a segment also featuring the House of Black.

AEW Rampage Results (March 4 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and we're in for a treat this week as it's the final hour before Revolution on Sunday. We have 4 matches booked f[...] Mar 04 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and we're in for a treat this week as it's the final hour before Revolution on Sunday. We have 4 matches booked f[...]

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) made his AEW Rampage debut tonight on TNT. Redbeard was the replacement for the injured Rey Fenix and teamed with Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Alex Abrahan[...] Mar 04 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) made his AEW Rampage debut tonight on TNT. Redbeard was the replacement for the injured Rey Fenix and teamed with Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Alex Abrahan[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - March 4, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 4, 2022): FTX Arena - Miami, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opening Backstage Comments: Paul Heyman[...] Mar 04 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 4, 2022): FTX Arena - Miami, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opening Backstage Comments: Paul Heyman[...]

Ricochet Captures WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is Ricochet’s first run with the Intercontinental Title. Ricochet captured the title when Johnny Knoxville came to the ring and[...] Mar 04 - Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is Ricochet’s first run with the Intercontinental Title. Ricochet captured the title when Johnny Knoxville came to the ring and[...]

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee now has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38. Austin Theory came to the ring during tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Theory said that he goes whenever Mr. McMahon goes and he sa[...] Mar 04 - Pat McAfee now has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38. Austin Theory came to the ring during tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Theory said that he goes whenever Mr. McMahon goes and he sa[...]

Brock Lesnar Shoots Down Rumors That He Doesn't Care About Professional Wrestling Industry

During an interview with Newsday, Brock Lesnar spoke about the rumors that have gone around that he doesn't care about professional wrestling and is only in it for the money. “It’s just[...] Mar 04 - During an interview with Newsday, Brock Lesnar spoke about the rumors that have gone around that he doesn't care about professional wrestling and is only in it for the money. “It’s just[...]

Charlotte Flair On Ric Flair's Behavior: "He Thinks He's Doing Right By Me."

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on HOT 97, where she spoke about the controversial comments Ric Flair continues to make on behalf of Charlotte's career. “I think so, yeah, but it’s[...] Mar 04 - Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on HOT 97, where she spoke about the controversial comments Ric Flair continues to make on behalf of Charlotte's career. “I think so, yeah, but it’s[...]

Cash Wheeler Recalls Bret Hart Getting Tackled At 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Fans may recall back in 2019 when Bret Hart was tackled by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and was eventually tackled and repeatedly punched by Cash Wheeler. Speaking on The Sessions, Cas[...] Mar 04 - Fans may recall back in 2019 when Bret Hart was tackled by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and was eventually tackled and repeatedly punched by Cash Wheeler. Speaking on The Sessions, Cas[...]

Maven on WWE Run: "I Have No One To Blame But Myself."

During an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Maven spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker during his WWE tenure. “Would I have had the run or the career that I had witho[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Maven spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker during his WWE tenure. “Would I have had the run or the career that I had witho[...]

Jim Ross Said Orange Cassidy Gimmick Was "Stupid" In Early AEW Production Meeting, Tony Khan Told Him To "Give Him A Chance."

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Orange Cassidy. "In the production meeting, the first year, and JR, not under his breath said something about how stupid th[...] Mar 04 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Orange Cassidy. "In the production meeting, the first year, and JR, not under his breath said something about how stupid th[...]

Keith Lee Reveals Vince McMahon Criticized Him For Being Too Well Spoken

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee was asked what led to his departure from WWE. “I wish that I had an answer for you. The reality is, when I was about to come back, they kind[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee was asked what led to his departure from WWE. “I wish that I had an answer for you. The reality is, when I was about to come back, they kind[...]

Vince McMahon Says Fired WWE Talents Were "Dead Weight"

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about the recent waves of firings in WWE. Pat McAfee said the following: “People always assume that you just have no hear[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about the recent waves of firings in WWE. Pat McAfee said the following: “People always assume that you just have no hear[...]

WWE Creative Reportedly Actively Working On Cody Rhodes Return Plans

WWE creative is reportedly in the process of working on plans for Cody Rhodes to return to the company. Rhodes has been a free agent for a while now and departed AEW last month. An update from Wrestl[...] Mar 04 - WWE creative is reportedly in the process of working on plans for Cody Rhodes to return to the company. Rhodes has been a free agent for a while now and departed AEW last month. An update from Wrestl[...]

Matt Hardy Reflects On Strained Relationship With Brother Jeff

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on his brother Jeff breaking a leg in 2015 following a motorcycle accent and which led to some issues between the two. On J[...] Mar 04 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on his brother Jeff breaking a leg in 2015 following a motorcycle accent and which led to some issues between the two. On J[...]

Mickie James Talks Her Beginnings, Biggest Obstacles, Retirement and More

Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginnings in Wrestling: "It's been amazing, I think my [...] Mar 04 - Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginnings in Wrestling: "It's been amazing, I think my [...]

On Sale Ticker Date For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Announced

WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE[...] Mar 04 - WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE[...]

Samoa Joe Not Surprised Cesaro Decided To Leave WWE

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him [...] Mar 04 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him [...]

Finn Balor On NXT 2.0 Rebrand, "I Think It Was Needed"

Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and it was evident to him during his second NXT run. [...] Mar 04 - Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and it was evident to him during his second NXT run. [...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 To Be Held In Chicago

WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)&ndash[...] Mar 04 - WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)&ndash[...]

Vince McMahon: "You Have To Look At Your Family Members Just Like You Would Other Employees."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you [...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you [...]

Ring Of Honor Has Ended All Contracts According To Beer City Bruiser

Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the o[...] Mar 04 - Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the o[...]

Vince McMahon On Loving Confrontation, Feeling Untouchable

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people in the world that enjoys confrontation. I enjoy con[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people in the world that enjoys confrontation. I enjoy con[...]

Buff Bagwell To Move In With DDP, Cancels Two Appearances

Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" series. “I hate to do this, but due to me m[...] Mar 04 - Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" series. “I hate to do this, but due to me m[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/3/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rachell Pose Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne Tash[...] Mar 04 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rachell Pose Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne Tash[...]