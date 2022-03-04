WWE SmackDown Results - March 4, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 4, 2022): FTX Arena - Miami, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Show Opening Backstage Comments: Paul Heyman, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, the Viking Raiders, the Usos, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman opens us cold, informing us that we're blessed with the presence & opportunity to acknowledge our tribal chief, Roman Reigns. We then hear from Rousey, Deville, the Viking Raiders, the SmackDown Champions the Usos, Ricochet, and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet as each Superstar assures us victory in their prospective matches. Unusual opening, but not bad, either. Afterwards, Michael Cole and an ecstatic Pat McAfee welcome us to the FTX Arena in Miami.

Intercontinental Championship Match : Sami Zayn(c) vs Ricochet

Sami is out first as the official announcements are made. The crowd is audibly behind Ricochet and Zayn gets in-house boos, in addition to the digital crowd's piped-in boos. We get clips from Sami's IC win two weeks ago and the events last week--Sami's open challenge, then attack on Johnny Knoxville. Zayn, tired of Knoxville's jackassery, took out the reality star with a pair of Helluva Kicks. Ricochet is out next to a decent welcome, wearing fiery-themed ring gear. The vest reminds me of Scott Hall, somewhat. Ricochet is on fire out of the gate, spending the opening moments completely controlling the champ and the challenger attempts a roll-up early. Ricochet drops Sami with a beautiful dropkick. Zayn counters an attempted springboard strike and both men exchange leads rapidly. Ricochet uses a step-up Enziguri to rock the champ and nearly pick up the win. Ricochet battles Zayn on the apron but Sami counters an apron attack with a beautiful modified German Suplex on the hard apron! Ricochet spills to the floor and we head to break!

Back from the break. Zayn stomps Ricochet into the mat as we return, and follows it up by climbing the middle turnbuckle. Ricochet again rolls up Zayn for yet another close fall. Both men battle on the apron. Ricochet attempts a springboard Hurricanrana but Zayn reverses it into a Powerbomb! Zayn covers for a close two. Zayn begins to angrily stomp Ricochet into the canvas before looking for a rear waistlock. Ricochet fights out of it and looks for a big right. Zayn attempts an Exploder Suplex counter but Ricochet reverses that and gets a near-fall after a rolling Senton and two cover attempts. Ricochet stuns the champ with a step-up kick to the head that sends Zayn outside. Ricochet streaks from one side of the ring and to the other, doing a back flip somersault springboard attack to wipe out the champ! Ricochet takes Zayn into the ring and climbs the ropes. Johnny Knoxville makes an appearance, distracting Sami Zayn, allowing Ricochet to steal the win!

Your Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet!

Backstage : Sami Zayn's Meltdown

After a break, we return to Zayn in the back as he shoves various tools down. He screams at the camera, demanding to know why Knoxville is following him around. Finally, Zayn challenges Knoxville to a WrestleMania match.

In the Ring Promo : Raw's Austin Theory

Austin Theory makes his way out to boos, and explains to the crowd that he's from Raw. He points out that wherever Mr. McMahon goes, Austin Theory goes. He then calls out Pat McAfee and insults him repeatedly, then tells him he should shut up. He cracks jokes at Pat's expense, stating McMahon played him. He then asks McAfee what he'll do one his "mouth is wired shut and you can't eat breakfast, lunch or dinner through a straw." Theory exits the ring and McAfee stands up to face him. Theory tells McAfee, "I'm your opponent at WrestleMania and I'm going to beat you to a pulp!" He smacks Pat and walks off, up the ramp, taking selfies. Pat gets on his desk, off headset, and yells "get back here you little bitch!" McAfee vs Theory at WrestleMania!

Singles Match : Naomi w/ Sasha Banks vs Carmella w/ Queen Zelina

Naomi & Sasha Banks makes their way out to a great pop as we head to break. Out next is Carmella and Zelina Vega. As the Women's Tag champs make their way in, we get a pre-recorded promo in which Carmella mentions her wedding next month, and Zelina reminds her that they'll defend their title against Naomi & Sasha at WrestleMania! We get straight to it as Naomi drops Carmella with a kick. Naomi immediately looks to go up top but Queen Zelina distracts her, allowing Mella to drop Naomi and begin working on her neck with a sleeper. Naomi makes her comeback in quick effort to secure the short-match win.

Your Winner, Naomi!

Backstage : Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Strangers

Corbin, Moss, a White Carmelo Hayes and some other unknowns are backstage playing poker. Moss mocks McIntyre's accent, and Corbin mentions they're scouting this match as Drew McIntyre faces Happy Corbin at WrestleMania. Corbin's still on a winning streak, and will be going into WrestleMania most likely.

Singles Match : Drew McIntyre w/ Angela vs Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky

McIntyre makes his way out, brandishing a deadly weapon as usual, and after a Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs Toyota commercial, we head to break! Afterwards--and after watching Madcap and Corbin backstage, as they observe this match--we get the entrance of our Modern Day Maharajah! Mahal and McIntyre have their fair-share of history, and both big men start by firing off chops and kicks. Mahal looks for covers early and often, and slows the pace while attempting to wrench McIntyre's neck. Drew breaks free after a few second and uses an overhead suplex toss to drop Mahal. Neckbreaker from McIntyre, followed by a kip-up. McIntyre looks for a Claymore but Shanky briefly distracts him. Mahal looks for a sleeper, is shook off, and eats a Claymore seconds later to end the short match. Afterwards, he has a longer in-ring interview with Kayla Braxton as he cuts a promo on Corbin, promising to end his undefeated streak (as Happy Corbin, only) at WrestleMania. The promo was longer than the match.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!

Ambush Attack : Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and the Usos

Boogs fires up the crowd as he does his usual introduction schtick. Pat freaks out, dancing on the desk, until the Usos attack both men on the entrance ramp! Perhaps Boogs/Nakamura v the Usos at WrestleMania? RK-Bro + Boogs/Nakamura would be great pop-wins.

In the Ring Promo : The Bloodline Address Tomorrow's MSG Show

After the ambush, SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make their way down the ramp, Paul Heyman in tow. Roman starts off by demanding we acknowledge him. He then pivots to tomorrow's big house show in Madison Square Garden. He points out both he and Brock are defending their titles. He states he'll smash whomever he faces. But Brock? He states not all of us want to see Brock retain his title, let alone make it to WrestleMania. The crowd boos as the insidious insinuations. Reigns clarifies that's not how he feels--he wants "Brock to make it to WrestleMania. I want him to hand-deliver the WWE Championship to his Tribal Chief!" He asks Heyman for a line, and Heyman tells him--"it's not a prediction...it's a spoiler."

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match : the Usos(c) vs the Viking Raiders.

The Usos are on day 229 of their record-setting lengthy tag reign. Erik starts us off and throws both Jimmy and Jey out of the ring, then tags Ivar. Ivar hits both Usos with a running cannonball off the apron. Ivar sends them both in. Ivar climbs the top rope and hits a hue top rope splash for a close cover moments into the match! Erik comes in and Jey makes a blind tag. Both Usos double-team Erik and he rolls to the outside. The crowd with a loud Uso chant. Jimmy and Jey double-team Erik outside the ring before sending him in. Jey tags back in and Jimmy dumps Erik outside the ring again. Jey chops Erik and tells him, "you're not on my level!" Erik throws fists but Jey sends Erik face-first into the ring post. Ivar's still down off-camera as Jimmy tags in and both men send Erik into the timekeeper's area, flopping over the barricade as we head to break!

Back from the break. Erik continues to fight off both Usos as best he can. Jimmy looks for a Uso Splash but Erik gets the knees up! Ivar is finally up on the apron. Erik tags in Ivar and they hit the Viking Experience! Ivar covers for a close two--only Jey manages to make the save! Ivar and Jimmy are both down and roll, slowly, to their corners. Jey and Erik tag in. Jey charges and Erik shoves Jey into Erik. Erik holds Jey up but Ivar is removed from the ring by Jimmy Uso. Jey escapes Erik's grip and connects with a Superkick. As the ref is distracted, Jimmy hits a Superkick from the apron! The champs with frequent tags and cover attempts on Erik until they hit the 1D (modified 3D) finisher to pick up the win.

Your Winners and STILL SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the Usos!

Singles Match : Big E w/ Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus w/ Ridge Holland

The New Day make their way down, albeit slowly, on a four wheeler. We head to a break ahead of our penultimate match, with the main event coming up after this. After a break and a plug for the Deville/Rousey main event, we finally have Sheamus' entrance, shillelagh in hand and Ridge Holland in toe--again without the protective face mask! Kofi gets on the ATV and begins beeping in timing to the "New...Day rocks" chant. Ridge Holland attacks Kofi with a steel chair, and then the ATV which he and Sheamus hate. Sheamus attacks Big E in the ring prior to the bell, then promptly steels the ATV with Ridge Holland, riding up the ramp. We go to break.

SmackDown Debut Singles Main Event Match : Ronda Rousey(d) vs Sonya Deville

After several more recaps of the recaps that recapped what happened earlier, we finally get to our main event. Deville is out first, in a Matrix-ish vinyl coat and new black-and-white vinyl ring gear. Cole hypes, once again, Rousey's SmackDown debut and we head to a commercial ahead of our final match of the night. After another separate intro plugging her debut and accolades, Rousey is out next to a decent pop. Ronda sports new black, red and white shorts and a "Hot Mama" tank top, written in the Roddy Piper-stylized font. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way down to observe this match. With just minutes left in our program, we finally get our main event under way! Deville uses a chopblock early to take control of Rousey. Deville batters Rousey in the corner as Ronda puts up her arms to protect herself. Flair joins commentary and, as usual, does a decent job as a heel commentator. Deville starts to work Ronda's neck with a rear chin lock. Flair calls Rousey a "one-trick pony" as she "only has the arm bar." Rousey weathers the short offense, begins to focus briefly on Deville's arm, and quickly ends the short match with an arm bar.

Your Winner via Submission, Ronda Rousey!

After the Match : Rousey Taunts Flair

Flair and Rousey exchange words as Rousey attempts to lure the 13-time champ into the ring. Flari enters and Rousey immediately rolls Flair through and slaps on the Ankle Lock! Flair taps! Flair taps! Rousey holds the Ankle Lock in and refuses to break it as Flair taps yet again and again, screaming in pain! Lil' Naitch hits the ring to get Rousey to break the hold and, finally, she does.