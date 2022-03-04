WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2022
Pat McAfee now has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38.
Austin Theory came to the ring during tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Theory said that he goes whenever Mr. McMahon goes and he says McMahon set McAfee up when McMahon was on McAfee’s podcast on Thursday.
Theory then announced himself as McAfee’s opponent at WrestleMania and slapped McAfee before walking away.
WWE has also been planning a McMahon vs. McAfee match, with the idea being that Theory would get involved, however, it seems McMahon has decided to give Theory his big WrestleMania debut match.
Below are the current cards for WrestleMania 38
WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Ronda Rousey
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair
Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)
Winner-take-all championship unification match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night TBA...
AJ Styles vs. Edge
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella & Zelina Vega defend against Sasha Banks & Naomi
