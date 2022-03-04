Brock Lesnar Shoots Down Rumors That He Doesn't Care About Professional Wrestling Industry

“It’s just who I am. I’m a private person. I approach my life and fighting and wrestling like this is a job. It’s a career. I’m a prizefighter. I get into the octagon or the ring, I do my business, and I do it well, and I get paid for it. And so I’m very passionate about the business. But that was my character. For a long time, I had Paul Heyman speaking on my behalf. I didn’t have to participate on the microphone. I was just a demolition man. I think people, if they could see through all of it, would understand that I’ve had some really great matches in my career with a lot of different people. You don’t go to work, and put out a product like that if you don’t have passion for it.”

During an interview with Newsday, Brock Lesnar spoke about the rumors that have gone around that he doesn't care about professional wrestling and is only in it for the money.

Charlotte Flair On Ric Flair's Behavior: "He Thinks He's Doing Right By Me."

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on HOT 97, where she spoke about the controversial comments Ric Flair continues to make on behalf of Charlotte's career. “I think so, yeah, but it’s[...] Mar 04 - Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on HOT 97, where she spoke about the controversial comments Ric Flair continues to make on behalf of Charlotte's career. “I think so, yeah, but it’s[...]

Cash Wheeler Recalls Bret Hart Getting Tackled At 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Fans may recall back in 2019 when Bret Hart was tackled by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and was eventually tackled and repeatedly punched by Cash Wheeler. Speaking on The Sessions, Cas[...] Mar 04 - Fans may recall back in 2019 when Bret Hart was tackled by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and was eventually tackled and repeatedly punched by Cash Wheeler. Speaking on The Sessions, Cas[...]

Maven on WWE Run: "I Have No One To Blame But Myself."

During an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Maven spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker during his WWE tenure. “Would I have had the run or the career that I had witho[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Maven spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker during his WWE tenure. “Would I have had the run or the career that I had witho[...]

Jim Ross Said Orange Cassidy Gimmick Was "Stupid" In Early AEW Production Meeting, Tony Khan Told Him To "Give Him A Chance."

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Orange Cassidy. "In the production meeting, the first year, and JR, not under his breath said something about how stupid th[...] Mar 04 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Orange Cassidy. "In the production meeting, the first year, and JR, not under his breath said something about how stupid th[...]

Keith Lee Reveals Vince McMahon Criticized Him For Being Too Well Spoken

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee was asked what led to his departure from WWE. “I wish that I had an answer for you. The reality is, when I was about to come back, they kind[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee was asked what led to his departure from WWE. “I wish that I had an answer for you. The reality is, when I was about to come back, they kind[...]

Vince McMahon Says Fired WWE Talents Were "Dead Weight"

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about the recent waves of firings in WWE. Pat McAfee said the following: “People always assume that you just have no hear[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about the recent waves of firings in WWE. Pat McAfee said the following: “People always assume that you just have no hear[...]

WWE Creative Reportedly Actively Working On Cody Rhodes Return Plans

WWE creative is reportedly in the process of working on plans for Cody Rhodes to return to the company. Rhodes has been a free agent for a while now and departed AEW last month. An update from Wrestl[...] Mar 04 - WWE creative is reportedly in the process of working on plans for Cody Rhodes to return to the company. Rhodes has been a free agent for a while now and departed AEW last month. An update from Wrestl[...]

Matt Hardy Reflects On Strained Relationship With Brother Jeff

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on his brother Jeff breaking a leg in 2015 following a motorcycle accent and which led to some issues between the two. On J[...] Mar 04 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on his brother Jeff breaking a leg in 2015 following a motorcycle accent and which led to some issues between the two. On J[...]

Mickie James Talks Her Beginnings, Biggest Obstacles, Retirement and More

Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginnings in Wrestling: "It's been amazing, I think my [...] Mar 04 - Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginnings in Wrestling: "It's been amazing, I think my [...]

On Sale Ticker Date For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Announced

WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE[...] Mar 04 - WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE[...]

Samoa Joe Not Surprised Cesaro Decided To Leave WWE

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him [...] Mar 04 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him [...]

Finn Balor On NXT 2.0 Rebrand, "I Think It Was Needed"

Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and it was evident to him during his second NXT run. [...] Mar 04 - Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and it was evident to him during his second NXT run. [...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 To Be Held In Chicago

WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)&ndash[...] Mar 04 - WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)&ndash[...]

Vince McMahon: "You Have To Look At Your Family Members Just Like You Would Other Employees."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you [...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you [...]

Ring Of Honor Has Ended All Contracts According To Beer City Bruiser

Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the o[...] Mar 04 - Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the o[...]

Vince McMahon On Loving Confrontation, Feeling Untouchable

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people in the world that enjoys confrontation. I enjoy con[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people in the world that enjoys confrontation. I enjoy con[...]

Buff Bagwell To Move In With DDP, Cancels Two Appearances

Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" series. “I hate to do this, but due to me m[...] Mar 04 - Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" series. “I hate to do this, but due to me m[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/3/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rachell Pose Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne Tash[...] Mar 04 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rachell Pose Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne Tash[...]

📸 PHOTO: Check Out The WWE WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, TX

The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away[...] Mar 03 - The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Kingston vs. Jericho, Their Backgrounds, Jericho's Health Scare

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution 2022 p[...] Mar 03 - During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution 2022 p[...]

Paul Heyman Names Two ECW Legends Who Should Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also named two ECW legends that he believes should be put[...] Mar 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also named two ECW legends that he believes should be put[...]

Triple H Reportedly Wanted WWE To Buy ROH Back In 2018

A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back in 2018, WWE was looking to expand its reach around[...] Mar 03 - A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back in 2018, WWE was looking to expand its reach around[...]

Vince McMahon Offers Pat McAfee A Match At WrestleMania 38

During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at Wre[...] Mar 03 - During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at Wre[...]