Charlotte Flair On Ric Flair's Behavior: "He Thinks He's Doing Right By Me."

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on HOT 97, where she spoke about the controversial comments Ric Flair continues to make on behalf of Charlotte's career.

“I think so, yeah, but it’s also just remaining the course, where I don’t let people know what I’m thinking, whether I’m bothered or unbothered and my dad’s a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that and I’ve realized that I can’t. Whether my dad’s my biggest cheerleader or what, he’s gonna say what he wants to say and I can’t persuade him any other way and it’s just learning to have…it does [comes from a place of love] and he thinks he’s doing right by me.

I know that no one in the world would do anything other than, my dad would do anything in the world for me and how much he loves me, and my career means everything to him. I’m gonna try not to fight that battle anymore. He is always gonna go to bat for me and I would expect any parent to go to bat for their child. I think people just forget that it’s a father-daughter duo, and he’s just protecting his nest. Even though I don’t think I need protecting. I’m like, ‘Dad, I got this, okay?’ I’m still daddy’s little girl.”