Maven on WWE Run: "I Have No One To Blame But Myself."

During an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Maven spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker during his WWE tenure.

“Would I have had the run or the career that I had without him? Absolutely not. The guy knew how to do business.” “If you walk into that locker room in 2002 or 2001, there’s two people that immediately intimidate you. That’s Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. Other guys, yeah, they’re intimidating. They’re big. The Rock is the coolest guy on television. But Undertaker is walking around, and it’s almost like, literally, like a god walking on air.” “People always say, ‘What’s Vince McMahon like?’and I’m like, ‘He’s a businessman. He signs the front of the checks, I sign the back.’ But Taker didn’t have to do what he did. The fact that he had the foresight to put me over by letting me eliminate him (at the 2002 Royal Rumble), that just gave me a career."

Maven also spoke about regrets not working harder to get better in the ring.