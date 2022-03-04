Keith Lee Reveals Vince McMahon Criticized Him For Being Too Well Spoken

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee was asked what led to his departure from WWE.

“I wish that I had an answer for you. The reality is, when I was about to come back, they kind of hit me with the vision for the Bearcat thing.” “During that time, I was like, I don’t understand what that is. I’m not sure if I’m feeling that, and they brought me back just as myself. Then, I don’t know, my second match, I think, yeah, so first match, I lost to Lashley. Second match, I lost to Kross. In the middle of the show, Vince pulls me to a room and wants to sit down and have a talk.” “Yeah, in the middle of RAW, like, he’s got like, the semi the main event coming up. He’s just like, ‘Let’s go chat.’ I’m like, Wow, dude, you’re the guy on the headphones. What are you doing? But it was in that conversation that he basically said, ‘Listen, I need you to do this. I need you to be this.’ I was like, I mean, ‘Listen, I work for you. So if that’s what you want, then that’s what we’re gonna do.'”

On Vince McMahon's vision of the Bearcat character: