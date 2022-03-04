Matt Hardy Reflects On Strained Relationship With Brother Jeff

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on his brother Jeff breaking a leg in 2015 following a motorcycle accent and which led to some issues between the two.

On Jeff Hardy breaking his leg:

"I think it was like, ‘What the fu*k, man?’ That’s probably what my reaction was," Matt said. "Because, you know, it was one of those things too, like, dude you’re too old to be going crazy. He’s a stunt man. He’s the first one to say it, and it’s just what he does. It’s what makes him happy." "I’m not going to deprive anyone of happiness in their life if they want to do other things and what not. But like, I don’t know, maybe we should just have gone for like a 50 foot jump as opposed to 100 foot, triple jump, because that’s what it was. I know, it was like 90 plus, almost 100 feet, the triple jump he was trying to do, like set a record, like his own Guinness Book, his own Guinness World Record."

On being frustrated over the incident:

"It’s very frustrating, you know, and there’s been times with Jeff where, you know, Jeff is Jeff, and I’ve just learned to accept that," he said. "It is what it is, and I feel like now he’s at the best place he’s been in his life in a long, long time, probably for the last 20 years. But even back then, Jeff was just very unpredictable. He’s always been unorthodox. When people call him an enigma, that’s not like a gimmick. He’s very, very much, really an enigma."

On whether that put a personal strain on their relationship:

"It’s frustrating, especially when it creates effects on you in the workplace. You know, that’s what’s frustrating about it." "If we weren’t tag team champions, it’s no big deal. I mean, live your life and do your thing. If you end up doing something that breaks your leg, it is what it is, but once he’s tied to me and we have an obligation to do this together, it can become frustrating."

On Reby joining TNA: