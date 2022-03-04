On Sale Ticker Date For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Announced

WWE sent out the following today:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11

STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver will go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 2 with a special start time of 12 Noon CT live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, marking the first time in two years NXT has held an event outside the state of Florida.

Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver start as low as $15. The event will take place as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.

