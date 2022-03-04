WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
On Sale Ticker Date For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2022
WWE sent out the following today:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11
STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver will go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 2 with a special start time of 12 Noon CT live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, marking the first time in two years NXT has held an event outside the state of Florida.
Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver start as low as $15. The event will take place as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
