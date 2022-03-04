Samoa Joe Not Surprised Cesaro Decided To Leave WWE

“There’s going to be tons of opportunities for him, tons of interest, and there should be. This guy, he’s still in his prime, he’s still ready to rock and roll. Very healthy, very, very focused, he has that, probably a renewed focus on life now. So, I am looking forward to seeing what happens with Cesaro here in the coming future.”

“No, I’m not. Obviously, Cesaro is a tremendously skilled athlete, I think very highly of him as a person and as a grappler. Tremendously talented. You know, he’s a guy that has options. I think Cesaro has toed the line above and beyond during his tenure with WWE, I think. He’s been one of the most consistent performers year after year, and a dependable guy. I think really, we talk about, ‘the world’s your oyster,’ I think that’s very much the case for Cesaro.”

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him a tremendously skilled athlete.

Mickie James Talks Her Beginnings, Biggest Obstacles, Retirement and More

Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginning[...] Mar 04 - Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginning[...]

On Sale Ticker Date For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Announced

WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD[...] Mar 04 - WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD[...]

Finn Balor On NXT 2.0 Rebrand, "I Think It Was Needed"

Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and [...] Mar 04 - Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and [...]

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 To Be Held In Chicago

WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK[...] Mar 04 - WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK[...]

Vince McMahon: "You Have To Look At Your Family Members Just Like You Would Other Employees."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I do[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I do[...]

Ring Of Honor Has Ended All Contracts According To Beer City Bruiser

Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others[...] Mar 04 - Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others[...]

Vince McMahon On Loving Confrontation, Feeling Untouchable

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people i[...] Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people i[...]

Buff Bagwell To Move In With DDP, Cancels Two Appearances

Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" se[...] Mar 04 - Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" se[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/3/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...] Mar 04 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...]

📸 PHOTO: Check Out The WWE WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, TX

The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in ce[...] Mar 03 - The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in ce[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Kingston vs. Jericho, Their Backgrounds, Jericho's Health Scare

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kings[...] Mar 03 - During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kings[...]

Paul Heyman Names Two ECW Legends Who Should Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also na[...] Mar 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also na[...]

Triple H Reportedly Wanted WWE To Buy ROH Back In 2018

A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back i[...] Mar 03 - A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back i[...]

Vince McMahon Offers Pat McAfee A Match At WrestleMania 38

During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman of[...] Mar 03 - During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman of[...]

Charlotte Flair on Andrade El Idolo: "Just because he's at another company doesn't mean there needs to be drama behind it."

During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade. “In te[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade. “In te[...]

Tony Khan Reveals AEW Won't Have Trios Titles Until Kenny Omega Returns, Matt Hardy Names His Dream Team

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega retu[...] Mar 03 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega retu[...]

Paul Heyman Doesn't Like Concepts Behind Reigns/Lesnar At WrestleMania

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. [...]

Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced t[...] Mar 03 - The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced t[...]

MJF: "There Is Talk Of A Bidding War, And These FOX Execs Are Thirsty For Daddy."

During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs [...]

Cash Wheeler Had His Head Shaved By CM Punk and Straight Edge Society Back In The Day

During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge[...]

D'Lo Brown Reportedly Done With Commentary Role In IMPACT Wrestling

There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatd[...] Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatd[...]

WWE Announces Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recent[...] Mar 03 - WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recent[...]

Ricky Starks Told Hook To Wear His Hood On TV, Taz Didn't Want Him To

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. [...] Mar 03 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. [...]