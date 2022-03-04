Vince McMahon: "You Have To Look At Your Family Members Just Like You Would Other Employees."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture.

“No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you built something, hopefully you want it to continue on, and prosper and grow, whether that’s with a family member or without a family member...You have to be objective, and look at family members, whoever it is, just like you would other employees. And quite frankly, I probably have expected more out of my family members, which is probably not the right thing either.”

McAfee pointed out what a big deal it was that he said that, to which McMahon continued:

“But nonetheless, you have to do the right thing for the business. So if this person is not working out, then they shouldn’t be a part of the company.”

