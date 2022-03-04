Ring Of Honor Has Ended All Contracts According To Beer City Bruiser
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 04, 2022
Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following:
“To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the old regime. I enjoyed my 7 years with a wonderful company and an amazing roster! Good luck to @TonyKhan and the new regime. If they want me, I’m here.”
It was announced on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday that Tony Khan now owns Ring of Honor, although what the plan going forward is with the brand is yet to be known.
https://wrestlr.me/74618/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 04
Mar 04 - Isac Cortez from Wrestling Sport (Media in Honduras) conducted a special interview with Mickie James, check out the highlights below: Her beginning[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - WWE sent out the following today: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TICKETS FOR NXT® STAND & DELIVER™ GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 11 STAMFORD[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe discussed the recent WWE departure of Cesaro and noted that he's not s[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - Finn Balor discussed WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He believes the rebranding of the show was needed and [...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - WWE issued the following: Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location 03/04/2022 NEW YORK[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon was asked about where he sees WWE going once he's gone from the picture. “No, I do[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - Beer City Bruiser took to Twitter recently to post the following: “To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation. “I’m probably one of the few people i[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - Buff Bagwell recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be moving in with Diamond Dallas Page for DDP's upcoming "Change Or Die" se[...]
Mar 04 IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/3/2022) Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...]
Mar 04 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in ce[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kings[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also na[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back i[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman of[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade. “In te[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega retu[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. [...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced t[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs [...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatd[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recent[...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. [...]
Mar 03
Mar 03 - Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally te[...]