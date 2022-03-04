Vince McMahon On Loving Confrontation, Feeling Untouchable

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about his love of confrontation.

“I’m probably one of the few people in the world that enjoys confrontation. I enjoy confrontation. it’s one of those things that revs you up and puts you on your toes to say, ‘What am I going to do in this split second.’ I enjoy confrontation, physical confrontation, I enjoy that. With a background like that, and a further background when I was a kid — we don’t want to hear another ‘bad kid’ story or anything — my philosophy is, I learned a long time when I was a kid, I lived through that beating. If you live through the beating, and I won, what can you do to me?

“In terms of competition and confrontation, I’m not afraid of it. I relish it. I’m just wired differently than most people. Heredity plays a part in it. It’s just who you are and you accept that and accept your weakness and strengths and use them in the best appropriate way. I wanted to be everything I could be. I grew up in an eight-foot-wide trailer in a trailer park, which is great. I didn’t know any different, it was awesome. A step up from where I lived before with no running water. It’s not one of those things where ‘one day I’m going to have a ton of money.’ You want to be successful, there’s a better life than where you are, you want to reach beyond that. People bullshit and say they would do what they do without the money. I would. I know I would. I don’t know what’s in the bank and I don’t care.”