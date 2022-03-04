» More News From This Feed

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/3/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...] Mar 04 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Heath defeated Vincent Masha Slamovich defeated Rac[...]

📸 PHOTO: Check Out The WWE WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, TX

The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in ce[...] Mar 03 - The WWE Public Relations Twitter revealed a photo of a new WrestleMania 38 mural that was unveiled in Dallas, TX earlier today: “Today, in ce[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Kingston vs. Jericho, Their Backgrounds, Jericho's Health Scare

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kings[...] Mar 03 - During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kings[...]

Paul Heyman Names Two ECW Legends Who Should Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also na[...] Mar 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also na[...]

Triple H Reportedly Wanted WWE To Buy ROH Back In 2018

A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back i[...] Mar 03 - A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back i[...]

Vince McMahon Offers Pat McAfee A Match At WrestleMania 38

During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman of[...] Mar 03 - During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman of[...]

Charlotte Flair on Andrade El Idolo: "Just because he's at another company doesn't mean there needs to be drama behind it."

During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade. “In te[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade. “In te[...]

Tony Khan Reveals AEW Won't Have Trios Titles Until Kenny Omega Returns, Matt Hardy Names His Dream Team

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega retu[...] Mar 03 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega retu[...]

Paul Heyman Doesn't Like Concepts Behind Reigns/Lesnar At WrestleMania

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. [...]

Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced t[...] Mar 03 - The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced t[...]

MJF: "There Is Talk Of A Bidding War, And These FOX Execs Are Thirsty For Daddy."

During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs [...]

Cash Wheeler Had His Head Shaved By CM Punk and Straight Edge Society Back In The Day

During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge[...]

D'Lo Brown Reportedly Done With Commentary Role In IMPACT Wrestling

There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatd[...] Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatd[...]

WWE Announces Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recent[...] Mar 03 - WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recent[...]

Ricky Starks Told Hook To Wear His Hood On TV, Taz Didn't Want Him To

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. [...] Mar 03 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. [...]

Rohit Raju Recalls Texting Scott D'Amore To Ask If He Could Still Use Ring Name

Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally te[...] Mar 03 - Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally te[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Darby Allin Is The Reason 16 Year Old Nick Wayne Was Signed With AEW

Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. [...] Mar 03 - Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. [...]

Malakai Black On Origins Of The House of Black

Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black a[...] Mar 03 - Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black a[...]

Cary Silkin and Gabe Sapolsky Respond To News Of Tony Khan Owning ROH

Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. [...] Mar 03 - Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. [...]

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Day 1 Results

NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a Ne[...] Mar 03 - NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a Ne[...]

Corey Graves Talks Getting Medical Clearance To Return To The Ring

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I&[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I&[...]

Malcolm Bivens Wants Gunther In The Diamond Mine

During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number [...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks New Netflix Series, Upcoming Docu-series In The Works

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This [...] Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This [...]

Booker T: "Why Didn't Cesaro Win The World Title?"

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people.[...] Mar 03 - On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people.[...]