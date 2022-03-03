📸 PHOTO: Check Out The WWE WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, TX
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2022
“Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week.”
https://wrestlr.me/74614/
