Tony Khan Discusses Kingston vs. Jericho, Their Backgrounds, Jericho's Health Scare

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about how he can't wait to see Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view this coming Sunday, as well as how they have tremendously different backgrounds.

He also touched on Jericho being in the best shape for while.

On Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho at Revolution:

"I cannot wait for this match. I think we’ve already talked about what an amazing pay-per-view it’s going to be, what an amazing card it’s going to be. And I think matches like Chris Jericho versus Eddie Kingston are why. I mean, for all the reasons Aubrey just said, I think we could talk and do an entire podcast just on the careers that these two gentlemen each of them separately and do multiple really, and all the great matches they’ve had that have led them here."

On Kingston and Jericho having entirely different backgrounds:

"As far as their careers go, I mean they really come from different sides of the tracks in pro wrestling. And I think that you have to look at Eddie Kingston who’s come through the independent scene and before AEW had never had this kind of national television breakthrough, and all of a sudden is now a worldwide wrestling star for the first time in his career, after all these years as a veteran versus Chris Jericho, who has been wrestling on television, and Tony was calling Chris Jericho’s matches in the 1990s. One of the all-time greats, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho, two of the all-time greats, and you know, what he’s capable of as well as anybody, Tony probably better than anybody. And I just think Chris has come back – also, we talked about Jon Moxley coming back looking better than ever. Jericho looks better than he ever has in AEW. Better than he did when we started. Better than he did when he was a world champion."

On Jericho getting into tremendous shape: