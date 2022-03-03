WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paul Heyman Names Two ECW Legends Who Should Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2022
Paul Heyman was recently interviewed in the Battlegrounds podcast during which he spoke of the influence ECW had on professional wrestling. He also named two ECW legends that he believes should be put into the WWE Hall Of Fame.
On ECW’s influence:
"I don’t think it should limit them to just CZW and everybody else. I think you should incorporate the Monday Night Wars, and even modern-day WWE, and certainly AEW. Which seems to follow the ECW format on a WCW budget, which is what the owner said was going to be their concept over a year ago. I think the extreme influence on this industry is exactly what we were shooting for back in the 1990s and into the new millennium. We were the disruptors in the industry, we were what was needed for the industry to propel itself."
On Sabu for the WWE Hall of Fame:
"I would say Sabu definitely belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Because I think the concepts that Sabu was introducing, were 20 years ahead of its time. And I don’t just mean the breaking of the tables. I mean just the manner in which he performed in the ring was so far ahead of its time that he never got the credit he deserved."
On Joey Styles for the WWE Hall Of Fame:
"I would say Joey Styles was a very progressive announcer that no one understood just how valuable he was to the ECW brand. Because here you had these criminals, and these gangsters and these barroom brawlers and these misfits. Yet you also had these supreme, elite, exquisite technicians. Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Rey Mysterio, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, that came over from Japan or Mexico. We scoured the world for the greatest talent. And no American announcer had ever called the moves for what they were, Joey Styles did. Joey Styles ushered out the era of, ‘wow that looked great, here’s a replay,’ and started calling the moves by the names that were associated with the moves. And he was completely different than any other announcer because he did his job solo for so many years. So I would say Joey Styles, absolutely."
Malakai Black On Origins Of The House of Black Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened
Mar 03 - Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...]
NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Day 1 Results NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI
