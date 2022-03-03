Vince McMahon Offers Pat McAfee A Match At WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2022
During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania.
The WWE Chairman offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at WrestleMania 38. McAfee responded and accepted the offer, saying that would be a dream come true.
McAfee said the offer is incredible and asked if it was the real deal. Vince said, "you know I don’t bullsh*t."
There is no indication that Vince will be wrestling McAfee at WrestleMania, although that is believed to be the direction the company is going in.
https://wrestlr.me/74610/
