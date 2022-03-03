Charlotte Flair on Andrade El Idolo: "Just because he's at another company doesn't mean there needs to be drama behind it."

“In terms of my fiance, I think everyone likes to dream and play with this, like, ‘Oh my gosh, he's over there and she's here and she's gonna leave or he's gonna leave or —’ No, like, he wants to be successful. I want to be successful. We encourage each other. I don't tease things for attention, right or put things out there so I can get clicks or likes or attention and be like, ‘Oh, she liked an AEW tweet,’ come on guys. I've been the face of the Women's Division at WWE for how long now? My fiance made a decision, what I think was best for him, but just because he's at another company doesn't mean there needs to be drama behind it. If anything we want both companies to do well for competition.”

During an appearance on Hot 97, Charlotte Flair spoke about fans speculation that she will leave WWE to go to AEW and be with Andrade.

Triple H Reportedly Wanted WWE To Buy ROH Back In 2018

A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back in 2018, WWE was looking to expand its reach around[...] Mar 03 - A new report reveals Triple H reportedly once pitched for WWE to buy Ring of Honor several years ago although nothing came of it. At the time, back in 2018, WWE was looking to expand its reach around[...]

Vince McMahon Offers Pat McAfee A Match At WrestleMania 38

During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at Wre[...] Mar 03 - During the concluding moment of his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon made an offer to Pat McAfee for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at Wre[...]

Tony Khan Reveals AEW Won't Have Trios Titles Until Kenny Omega Returns, Matt Hardy Names His Dream Team

During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega returns to AEW. Matt Hardy was recently interviewed b[...] Mar 03 - During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega returns to AEW. Matt Hardy was recently interviewed b[...]

Paul Heyman Doesn't Like Concepts Behind Reigns/Lesnar At WrestleMania

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. “It is my plan, my strategy, my counsel to [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. “It is my plan, my strategy, my counsel to [...]

Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced that he will personally induct The Undertaker into [...] Mar 03 - The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced that he will personally induct The Undertaker into [...]

MJF: "There Is Talk Of A Bidding War, And These FOX Execs Are Thirsty For Daddy."

During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of t[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of t[...]

Cash Wheeler Had His Head Shaved By CM Punk and Straight Edge Society Back In The Day

During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society. “It happened at a random live e[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society. “It happened at a random live e[...]

D'Lo Brown Reportedly Done With Commentary Role In IMPACT Wrestling

There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatdown from Honor No More to get him off of TV in a l[...] Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatdown from Honor No More to get him off of TV in a l[...]

WWE Announces Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recently Graduated College Athletes to Participate STAM[...] Mar 03 - WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recently Graduated College Athletes to Participate STAM[...]

Ricky Starks Told Hook To Wear His Hood On TV, Taz Didn't Want Him To

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. “Absolutely. I’m not even kidding. I w[...] Mar 03 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. “Absolutely. I’m not even kidding. I w[...]

Rohit Raju Recalls Texting Scott D'Amore To Ask If He Could Still Use Ring Name

Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the [...] Mar 03 - Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the [...]

Tony Khan Reveals Darby Allin Is The Reason 16 Year Old Nick Wayne Was Signed With AEW

Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. During an appearance on The Megacast, Tony Khan cr[...] Mar 03 - Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. During an appearance on The Megacast, Tony Khan cr[...]

Malakai Black On Origins Of The House of Black

Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...] Mar 03 - Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...]

Cary Silkin and Gabe Sapolsky Respond To News Of Tony Khan Owning ROH

Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...] Mar 03 - Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Day 1 Results

NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...] Mar 03 - NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...]

Corey Graves Talks Getting Medical Clearance To Return To The Ring

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that [...]

Malcolm Bivens Wants Gunther In The Diamond Mine

During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number one person, and I need to just beat their a–[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number one person, and I need to just beat their a–[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks New Netflix Series, Upcoming Docu-series In The Works

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar.[...] Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar.[...]

Booker T: "Why Didn't Cesaro Win The World Title?"

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people. Not was, is one of my favorite people. He’s[...] Mar 03 - On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people. Not was, is one of my favorite people. He’s[...]

Kyle O'Reilly on Adam Cole: "It's Like Our Careers Have Been Linked For As Long As I've Known The Guy."

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling. “Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like A[...] Mar 03 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling. “Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like A[...]

Malcolm Bivens Says He Wants To Help Kevin Owens Win The WWE Championship "at Backlash"

Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about his friendship with Kevin Owens. "Kevin is a really good friend of mine, Kevin, all of New Day, Dakota Kai, Wen[...] Mar 03 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about his friendship with Kevin Owens. "Kevin is a really good friend of mine, Kevin, all of New Day, Dakota Kai, Wen[...]

Kenny Omega and Tony Khan Reveal New Aspects Of Upcoming AEW Video Game

Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call. "I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. Peop[...] Mar 03 - Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call. "I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. Peop[...]

The Authors of Pain Reveal They Chose Family Over WWE

The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release. "We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pre[...] Mar 03 - The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release. "We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pre[...]