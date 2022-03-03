WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Won't Have Trios Titles Until Kenny Omega Returns, Matt Hardy Names His Dream Team
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 03, 2022
During a media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that AEW may some day get Trios tag titles, but that it won't happen until Kenny Omega returns to AEW.
Matt Hardy was recently interviewed by Weekend Joe, where he revealed that he would want his trios team to be himself, his brother Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin.
"It would be really interesting, because Jeff reminds me in so many ways of Darby Allin and Darby Allin reminds me of Jeff. A Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin combination would make an interesting trios team."
"Those videos where you see him do these stunts and crazy things going on, he's a guy of his word, he does all his own stunts. I know they have one they are going to air right before our match on Sunday. I just saw it and it is insane. The stuff that Darby Allin is willing to do to entertain people is truly insane. he takes it to another level, even more than my brother did."
