Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is the first and thus far only inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

During The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced that he will personally induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Traditionally McMahon dislikes being mentioned during the Hall Of Fame ceremony and stays backstage, opting not to sit with his family watching the inductions taking place as he feels the inductions should be all about the talent and not focused on stories about him with a creative ban on mentioning his name.

The WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony will take place Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.