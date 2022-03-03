Cash Wheeler Had His Head Shaved By CM Punk and Straight Edge Society Back In The Day

During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society.

“It happened at a random live event. It wasn’t even televised."

“But they reached out and said, ‘Hey, how long is your hair?’ And I was like, ‘Not that long. Honestly, I just had a cut recently.’ They said, ‘Okay. Would you be willing to have it shaved?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, when?’ They said, ‘Tomorrow in Carolina.’”

“So like, they wanted me to just dress up like I’m an extra. I’m in the crowd and they put me in the front row.”

“Punk comes out and him and Gallows do their thing. I jump up and down and try to get noticed. They come over, bring me into the ring, and shave my head. Punk, obviously, and I don’t blame him, because I was a totally different person at that point, I wasn’t known in wrestling at all, and I never really talked about it because I did so many damn extra spots.”

“At some point, probably did an extra with somebody super famous that they don’t remember. But Gallows remembered when I met him, and he was like, ‘I know you from somewhere. Did we shave your head?’ and this was like years later. I was like yeah, great memory dude’.”