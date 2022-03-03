Rohit Raju Recalls Texting Scott D'Amore To Ask If He Could Still Use Ring Name

Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling.

"Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the name Rohit Raju. He said, ‘Yeah, man.’ ‘Cause I was going down to Dark to do that and I want to still use Rohit. After the X-Division run that really opened a lot of eyes and that name meant something. It had some value after that. Then all the other antics I did at IMPACT after that. So I felt like I wanted to continue that. It wasn’t my name it was something they created, I was Hakim Zane. But I thought I did something with Rohit and I wanted to continue to use it and keep that name fresh."

Raju had nothing but nice things to say about IMPACT Wrestling.

"They do a lot of great things. I mean, look at the Forbidden Door. Look at all the talent. The Ring of Honor thing that happened. The New Japan thing that happened. The AEW crossover. That’s all tremendous stuff. That all happened at IMPACT. They don’t get enough credit in the world of professional wrestling. People still look at IMPACT like the red-headed stepchild of professional wrestling. Some of the best wrestlers are there right now. It blows my mind. It’s funny, when said wrestler will go to a different promotion, they’re like, ‘Oh, this guy’s really good.’ Yeah, he was really good when he was wrestling at IMPACT as well. Nothing changed. He just got a bigger platform. It’s a shame that company does not get the eyes it deserves. They do. They deserve a bigger audience because a lot of the stuff they do is really, really good."

He continued.