Corey Graves Talks Getting Medical Clearance To Return To The Ring

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring.

“I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that would just love that gratification. I’m a guy who when I was wrestling, was primarily a villain, to me the gratification came as soon as the bell rang at the end of the match, because to me, there is nothing more satisfying than taking the crowd on a rollercoaster ride and then losing.”

“As a good guy, usually you stand up and pose and you have to mug for the cameras, but I would lay there on my back after the ref had counted three, I would be looking at the lights and just thinking, we did it. That to me, was always what kind of kept me going, it was just like that exhale at the end of all of it, that was the most rewarding to me, so there’s part of me that’s still going to chase that forever, and I would be open to it, if the opportunity presents itself to maybe step back in the ring once in a blue moon, or maybe just once.”

“The important thing is I got medically cleared. Now, I’m just kind of going to see where the world takes us, because it that’s within the stars for me as another match, or if it’s a mixed tag team match, or it’s me versus Pat McAfee at some point, whatever it ends up being, at least now I know that I can do it without putting my health at long-term risk, which is above all the most important. I’ve got to be there for my kids and my blushing bride.”