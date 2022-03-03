Malcolm Bivens Wants Gunther In The Diamond Mine

“The number one person, and I need to just beat their a– is, is Gunther. Gunther, Gunther, Gunna, whatever his name is, he’s the one. He’s the one.” “If I have one more match in me, it’s against him. I want it. I need it. WrestleMania, it’s probably going to be on the kickoff show. Me vs him and I’m going to beat his a–. Yes, please don’t tag him when you tweet this clip out. Please do not tag him. Not, not because I’m afraid, just the WWE social media rules, just FYI.”

During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction.

» More News From This Feed

MJF: "There Is Talk Of A Bidding War, And These FOX Execs Are Thirsty For Daddy."

During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of t[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of t[...]

Cash Wheeler Had His Head Shaved By CM Punk and Straight Edge Society Back In The Day

During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society. “It happened at a random live e[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society. “It happened at a random live e[...]

D'Lo Brown Reportedly Done With Commentary Role In IMPACT Wrestling

There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatdown from Honor No More to get him off of TV in a l[...] Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatdown from Honor No More to get him off of TV in a l[...]

WWE Announces Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recently Graduated College Athletes to Participate STAM[...] Mar 03 - WWE has put out the following announcement: WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of WrestleMania® 03/03/2022 More Than 50 Current and Recently Graduated College Athletes to Participate STAM[...]

Ricky Starks Told Hook To Wear His Hood On TV, Taz Didn't Want Him To

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. “Absolutely. I’m not even kidding. I w[...] Mar 03 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about coming up with his Roshambo counter to Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection. “Absolutely. I’m not even kidding. I w[...]

Rohit Raju Recalls Texting Scott D'Amore To Ask If He Could Still Use Ring Name

Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the [...] Mar 03 - Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the [...]

Tony Khan Reveals Darby Allin Is The Reason 16 Year Old Nick Wayne Was Signed With AEW

Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. During an appearance on The Megacast, Tony Khan cr[...] Mar 03 - Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. During an appearance on The Megacast, Tony Khan cr[...]

Malakai Black On Origins Of The House of Black

Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...] Mar 03 - Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...]

Cary Silkin and Gabe Sapolsky Respond To News Of Tony Khan Owning ROH

Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...] Mar 03 - Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Day 1 Results

NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...] Mar 03 - NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...]

Corey Graves Talks Getting Medical Clearance To Return To The Ring

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that [...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Corey Graves spoke about being medically cleared to return to the ring. “I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that [...]

Malcolm Bivens Wants Gunther In The Diamond Mine

During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number one person, and I need to just beat their a–[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens was asked who he would like to add to the Diamond Mine faction. “The number one person, and I need to just beat their a–[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks New Netflix Series, Upcoming Docu-series In The Works

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar.[...] Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar.[...]

Booker T: "Why Didn't Cesaro Win The World Title?"

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people. Not was, is one of my favorite people. He’s[...] Mar 03 - On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cesaro's decision to leave WWE. “Cesaro is one of my favorite people. Not was, is one of my favorite people. He’s[...]

Kyle O'Reilly on Adam Cole: "It's Like Our Careers Have Been Linked For As Long As I've Known The Guy."

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling. “Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like A[...] Mar 03 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling. “Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like A[...]

Malcolm Bivens Says He Wants To Help Kevin Owens Win The WWE Championship "at Backlash"

Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about his friendship with Kevin Owens. "Kevin is a really good friend of mine, Kevin, all of New Day, Dakota Kai, Wen[...] Mar 03 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about his friendship with Kevin Owens. "Kevin is a really good friend of mine, Kevin, all of New Day, Dakota Kai, Wen[...]

Kenny Omega and Tony Khan Reveal New Aspects Of Upcoming AEW Video Game

Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call. "I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. Peop[...] Mar 03 - Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call. "I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. Peop[...]

The Authors of Pain Reveal They Chose Family Over WWE

The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release. "We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pre[...] Mar 03 - The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release. "We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pre[...]

WWE Terminates Russia's Access To WWE Network

WWE has issued the following announcement: WWE® TERMINATES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP AND SHUTS DOWN WWE NETWORK IN RUSSIA STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the fo[...] Mar 03 - WWE has issued the following announcement: WWE® TERMINATES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP AND SHUTS DOWN WWE NETWORK IN RUSSIA STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the fo[...]

Powerhouse Hobbs Tells Story Of Getting Fired From Facebook/Instagram, Joining AEW

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about what he did for a living before getting signed with All Elite Wrestling. “I was working at Facebook and Inst[...] Mar 03 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about what he did for a living before getting signed with All Elite Wrestling. “I was working at Facebook and Inst[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 2 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...] Mar 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...]

Backstage News On Tony Khan Purchasing ROH, Who Knew?, WWE Reaction and More

Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just p[...] Mar 02 - Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just p[...]

Two AEW Revolution Buy-In Matches Announced

AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...]

TNT Title Match and More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot. - Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot. - Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin[...]