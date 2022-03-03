Diamond Dallas Page Talks New Netflix Series, Upcoming Docu-series In The Works

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice."

“This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar. It’s called an Adi Shankar experience. He’s produced stuff from ‘Killing Them Softly’, with Brad Pitt to ‘The Grey’, with Liam Neeson. He’s done a ton of movies. He did a lot of stuff on YouTube, where he was just doing what he wanted to do the way he wanted to do them.”

“About seven years ago, he got a hold of me and asked me to be a part of this project. When I first read it, I mean, I absolutely wanted the main character, which was Nighthawk. But to be perfectly honest, I didn’t really know if I really could do it. He’s the one who talked me into it. I’m super proud of the work because this is like something no one’s seen before.”

“There’s a lot of really cool superhero stuff out there right now. This is something that’s super different. There’s eight different types of 2D animation. There’s claymation, 3D animation, and Adi found the way to work it through the season of seven episodes. So I just would love people to go on Netflix, shout back, and let me know what you think of it, man. You know, we got a lot of really good responses going into it.”

“We were at the Cannes International Series Film Festival in October, and we got really rave reviews out there.”