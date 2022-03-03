Kyle O'Reilly on Adam Cole: "It's Like Our Careers Have Been Linked For As Long As I've Known The Guy."

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling.

“Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like Adam Cole and I have basically been in the same company since 2009. We’ve always been in the same company in the same locker room, whether we’re fighting each other, or we’re working together. It’s like our careers have been linked for as long as I’ve known the guy. So that was a little weird. Of course, it only would be a few months until I would jump ship and join him. But yeah, it’s certainly just interesting because I feel like, for the rest of our careers, I think they’re sort of mirrored with one with each other and we’ll always sort of be around each other in some shape or form.”

“We’re pretty close and so we’ve always been really open with each other and with certain life-changing decisions such as this, we were definitely open with each other. It would definitely be in my best interest [to stay with Cole] because I’ve had the most success in my career with Adam Cole. I feel like I’ve become who I am because of Adam Cole and being around him and him helping bring me to that next level and me helping him come to another level as well. Like we’ve just sort of always been there for each other and help each other to sort of break through and man, I would definitely just go wherever the guy’s going, and do what I can to stay near him.”