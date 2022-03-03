WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kenny Omega and Tony Khan Reveal New Aspects Of Upcoming AEW Video Game
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 03, 2022
Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call.
"I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. People were recording voice tracks this week. I think at AEW Dark, we'll be recording some content so anybody who is at Dark, you may end up in the video game as doing some chants, we'll be asking the crowd to give us a hand there, maybe with some people who aren't there, getting their chants in the game. We're plugging away. The console game is still on track and I'm hopeful we'll be able to get more updates on it soon. It's been a major investment and it's something that's really looking to pay off in a major way for us with all the interest in it."
In addition to this, Kenny Omega spoke about the game's development while visiting Wrestling Observer Radio.
"We're working on our next presentation. We're working non-stop, around the clock, on this game. There are a lot of deadlines we're trying to reach. We don't ever want to keep anyone in the dark completely and it's been quite some time since we've had an actual update, not just information, but we want to be able to show people something. I would expect, hopefully, to have something prepared for people, to show, very soon. I don't want to promise at the pay-per-view or the pay-per-view week, but we were hoping to possibly show a little more of where we're at and progression and reveal possibly a new character or character. It is coming along."
"For me, there is a large emphasis on the wrestling aspect of the game. We want the wrestling too, and it's tough to get it down, but we want it to feel like how a match would flow, but within a video game. The matches, in general, will go a little quicker but we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW superstar and or, whoever they create in create a wrestler mode, and when they mix it up in the ring in whatever match type they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they are in control of their person and that the moves have impact and is fun, but if you want to be competitive about it, there is that there too. We'll never be able to compete with the production values of WWE's game. 2K22 is absolutely gorgeous, I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. For us, rather than pushing the envelope drastically or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day and just have fun with fellow wrestling fans or people who want to have fun with their buddies. Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is or don't know who Chris Jericho is, but they'll be able to pick a character and go, 'this guy is fun to play as.' That's the feeling that I want, as a creative designer, to bring back to video games."
"We have a lot of match types, game modes, there is going to be cross-platform and an online component where you can create your own lobby and things like that and have fun with friends, the ability to defend belts. Plenty of ways to interact with people in different ways to build a community and interact with people and have fun. In this wrestling universe, it's not just about the wrestling itself, it's always about bringing people together as best you can, which is not the main focus, but I would like to see that happen and it's one of my focuses. I would like to see that happen, for this game to be a chance for wrestling fans and people who enjoy the game to have as many outlets as they can to bring their friends together and have fun, offline or online."
Mar 03 - During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, MJF spoke about his career. "I feel like if I die today, I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of t[...]
Mar 03 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler spoke about a time he was brought into WWE to have his head shaved by CM Punk and the Straight Edge Society. “It happened at a random live e[...]
Mar 03 - There are reportedly no plans to bring D'Lo Brown back to the IMPACT Wrestling commentary desk. Brown was written off IMPACT television after a beatdown from Honor No More to get him off of TV in a l[...]
Mar 03 - Rohit Raju was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about wanting to keep his name when he left IMPACT Wrestling. "Yeah. I literally texted Scott and asked him if I could still use the [...]
Mar 03 - Darby Allin recently made an appearance at DEFY Wrestling, where he offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, which Wayne graciously accepted on the spot. During an appearance on The Megacast, Tony Khan cr[...]
Mar 03
Malakai Black On Origins Of The House of Black Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...]
Mar 03 - Malakai Black recently sat down with Click Orlando, where he spoke about the origins of the House of Black. "I coined this idea of House of Black and it was actually kind of incidental. It happened[...]
Mar 03 - Following Tony Khan's announcement that he now owns Ring of Honor, former booker Gabe Sapolsky took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news. "Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was a[...]
Mar 03
NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Day 1 Results NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...]
Mar 03 - NJPW held the first day of their New Japan Cup from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku in a New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match. - YOSHI-HASHI[...]
Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his role in the new Netflix series "Guardians of Justice." “This is a project of a buddy of mine named Adi Shankar.[...]
Mar 03 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show, where he spoke about Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT to head to All Elite Wrestling. “Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird. Like A[...]
Mar 03 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about his friendship with Kevin Owens. "Kevin is a really good friend of mine, Kevin, all of New Day, Dakota Kai, Wen[...]
Mar 03 - Tony Khan recently updated fans as to how the AEW video game is coming along during an AEW Revolution media call. "I don't have any specific update other than they are working every day on it. Peop[...]
Mar 03 - The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release. "We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pre[...]
Mar 03 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about what he did for a living before getting signed with All Elite Wrestling. “I was working at Facebook and Inst[...]
Mar 02
AEW Dynamite Results (March 2 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...]
Mar 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...]
Mar 02 - Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just p[...]
Mar 02
Two AEW Revolution Buy-In Matches Announced AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...]
Mar 02 - AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...]
Mar 02 - AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot. - Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin[...]
Mar 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured another tag team battle royal to determine the final team that will compete in the triple-threat tag team championship match at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-[...]