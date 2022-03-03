The Authors of Pain Reveal They Chose Family Over WWE

The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release.

"We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pretty big storyline at the time. What happened was, we couldn't travel anymore. COVID was very strong, we were asked to do something, like go back, and we opted out of it. We didn't feel comfortable doing it. That was the big thing. Nobody really knew. 'What happened with AOP?' Nothing, we opted out to stay with family, take care of our family and be home."

"There was a lot of uncertainty, all across the board. WWE officials, there was uncertainty with what they wanted to do and as far as humans and family men,new had our own uncertainties of what we wanted to do for our families. That's all it was, there was nothing else to it. We have no ill will towards the company. They booked us good and treated us well. Nothing negative about it."