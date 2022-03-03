WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Authors of Pain Reveal They Chose Family Over WWE
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 03, 2022
The Authors of Pain were recently guests on Ango, where Akam spoke about their WWE release.
"We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pretty big storyline at the time. What happened was, we couldn't travel anymore. COVID was very strong, we were asked to do something, like go back, and we opted out of it. We didn't feel comfortable doing it. That was the big thing. Nobody really knew. 'What happened with AOP?' Nothing, we opted out to stay with family, take care of our family and be home."
"There was a lot of uncertainty, all across the board. WWE officials, there was uncertainty with what they wanted to do and as far as humans and family men,new had our own uncertainties of what we wanted to do for our families. That's all it was, there was nothing else to it. We have no ill will towards the company. They booked us good and treated us well. Nothing negative about it."
Rezar spoke about his biceps injury:
"I healed fast and was fully recovered in four months time. I took a hotel next to the facility in Pittsburgh to do my rehab. They came back with a plan, we opted out of it. We thought our personal needs were more important at that time. COVID hit, we wanted to be with family. We took that decision to go home, recover fully, we stayed in really good contact. The last twelve months, we worked harder than we ever did. We stayed silent for a reason, we wanted to come back with a bang. We obviously had a lot of offers, a lot of talks. We felt like the right thing hasn't really got us yet."