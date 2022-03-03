WWE Terminates Russia's Access To WWE Network

WWE has issued the following announcement:

WWE® TERMINATES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP AND SHUTS DOWN WWE NETWORK IN RUSSIA

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the following statement today:

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately.

The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

